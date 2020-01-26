Coronavirus: Indian embassy in Beijing establishes two hotlines

advertisement

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Sunday that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly monitoring the health and well-being of the Indians in China in connection with the spread of the deadly corona virus.

The Indian Embassy in China has also operationalized two help lines that are open to respond to any concerns of Indians in that country.

The death toll from the virus in China has risen to 56 with confirmed cases of viral disease reaching 1,975.

advertisement

“Our embassy in Beijing constantly monitors the health and well-being of the Indians in China. Follow @EOIBeijing for more updates about the situation, “tweeted Mr. Jaishankar.

He has also retweeted the posts of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

“Embassy of India Beijing is in constant contact with Indian citizens in Hubei Province, including the city of Wuhan, especially the student community, to monitor their health and well-being,” tweeted the Indian mission.

“We are also in close contact with the Chinese authorities about procedures and further steps that can be taken to ensure their safety. Our two reporting points (+8618612083629 and +8618612083617) be operational and open to respond to any concerns of Indians in China, “the mission said in another tweet.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement