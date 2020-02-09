The Chinese citizen thanked the UAE for the great care and medical care that she received.



A 73-year-old woman from China who was hospitalized in the United Arab Emirates after being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (nCoV 2019) recovered on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

“Liu Yujia has fully recovered and can continue to live normally,” said the minister.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied the Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang and the Deputy Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health Centers and Clinics, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, who visited the grandmother and congratulated her on her full recovery.

The Chinese citizen thanked the UAE for the great care and medical care that she received.

Yujia added that she is grateful that the UAE health authorities have also helped her family members, who have also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Consul General and the representative of the UAE Ministry of Health for visiting,” she added.

Consul General Zuhang told WAM that “the UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true importance of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in dealing with this recent outbreak.”

He was relieved and pleased with the announcement of Yujia’s recovery and praised the advanced health systems in the United Arab Emirates and the “strong coordination between China and the United Arab Emirates”.

Dr. For his part, Al Rand said, “The results of the 2019 nCoV detection test performed on the patient were negative for the new coronavirus. She is now in good health and fully recovered.”

He continued that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to deal with the newly announced cases of coronavirus.

He added: “Those diagnosed receive adequate health care in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization, with each individual case being monitored until a full recovery is achieved.”

“This case of the Chinese lady gives hope that other cases discovered in the UAE can be fully recovered,” he said.