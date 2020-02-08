He did so because of the confusion and fears his announcement might have caused.



The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Republic of Philippines made it clear on February 7 that the death of OFW Amalia Collado Daproza ​​at Al Zahra Hospital in the United Arab Emirates was not a case of nCoV, as previously reported.

Based on a late report received by the Minister of Labor Silvestre Bello III from the Philippine Labor Office in Dubai, the results of confirmation tests performed by the Dubai Health Authority’s Pathology and Genetics Department on Daproza’s sample showed a negative of novel corona virus.

The Minister of Labor announced on Thursday February 6 that the SAW had died of “coronavirus” based on previous information provided by his office. However, the secretary did not say that it was the novel corona virus.

Secretary Bello would still like to apologize to the Dubai government for the confusion and unrest that the announcement may have caused.

Staff reporter