The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced two new cases of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to seven.

The infected patients – a Filipino and a Chinese – are said to be in a stable condition.

A family of four and another Chinese citizen – all five from Wuhan City, where the virus comes from – were previously confirmed cases in the UAE.

The ministry emphasized the effectiveness of an electronic prediction system to identify high-risk patients from the novel coronavirus launched last week.

An early warning system (ware system) has been activated in all healthcare facilities in order to quickly identify persons at higher risk of coronavirus infection.

The early warning system coordinates and manages a possible outbreak. As soon as the algorithms identify a patient as risky, the wareed system issues successive orders so that the patient can be isolated and treated immediately.

The ministry said the move was taken in collaboration with the UAE health authorities as a precautionary measure to protect the country from coronavirus.

Staff reporter