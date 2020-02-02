Advertisement

Thermal examinations of patients only take place at airports in the UAE and at no other place: MOHAP.



The family members of the fifth patient, a Chinese tourist from Wuhan who tested positive for the novel corona virus in the United Arab Emirates, are also in quarantine and are being monitored to ensure their safety], said Khaleej Times. However, his family members were not tested positive for the fatal disease, which has killed more than 200 people since the outbreak.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand, Under Secretary of State for Health Centers and Clinics, MOHAP, said: “The patient is doing well. He is doing well a tourist from Wuhanand is in a stable condition. As a preventive measure, we also quarantined his family, but they were not tested positive for the Novel Corona Virus. “

On the status of the first family of four to be treated in an unknown location, Dr. Al Rand: “She is stable and recovering well. According to WHO guidelines, we will quarantine her for 14 years and monitor days after the diagnosis begins. But there is no need to worry. You are fine.”

The Under-Secretary of State also said that thermal examinations of patients only take place at UAE airports and nowhere else. “There are rumors of thermal demonstrations in shopping centers and other public places. I can confirm that this is not the case. We will only examine passengers at airports in the UAE and nowhere else,” he said on Sunday.

MOHAP announced a new case of coronavirus infection in the country late Saturday evening, adding that the patient was stable and receiving medical care. Only five cases have been identified in the UAE since the outbreak in China.

The UAE adheres to WHO guidelines when it comes to the treatment of uncovered cases, said Dr. Al Rand.

The ministry has asked the public to rely on official sources of information, ignore rumors, and ask for information from approved media companies and official social media accounts.

