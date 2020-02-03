Advertisement

Parents are asked to take their protective spells to the doctor if they notice flu symptoms



Schools and universities in the UAE were asked to authorize two weeks of leave for students or staff who have recently traveled to China or whose family members have returned from the region affected by the virus.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the circular stipulated that leave should be sanctioned for 14 days from the date of entry from the country, even if they do not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi Ministry of Education and Knowledge sent messages to parents stating that no cases were found in the emirate. It asked parents to take their protective spells to the doctor if they noticed flu symptoms or other breathing problems.

The guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Health in Dubai and the public health center in Abu Dhabi state that the school environment must be safe.

