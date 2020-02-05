Advertisement

Kerala, which has reported three positive cases of coronavirus and has monitored more than 2,500 people, had a new problem when the authorities found Tuesday that two people from China who were under surveillance had emigrated from the country.

The state government declared a state disaster on Monday and the health authorities are trying to provide all help to the needy.

At a Kozhikode Corporation meeting, the local council was commissioned to monitor all observers.

In the meantime, a source who knew about the matter has announced that the escape of the two has helped to ensure that proper health facilities will be extended to all those affected by the state.

Health officials also face another problem, as many returnees from abroad do not want to voluntarily disclose their travel route because they fear they will be quarantined at home.

One reason why people feel angry is the health authorities’ advice that all observers have to stay in the house for 28 days, which makes them feel like they are being ostracized.

The three positively tested people are now recovering well and their condition remains stable, according to Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said, but added that with more expected results, the possibility of more positive cases cannot be excluded.

In a similar development, in which more people in Kerala have been under surveillance, the authorities in Karnataka have increased vigilance in border areas, and anyone arriving in vehicles is checked for fever or flu.

