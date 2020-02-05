Advertisement

The state government has declared the corona virus to be a state disaster.



After the outbreak of the corona virus, a total of 2,421 people were put under observation in Kerala, including 100 people in quarantine facilities, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday.

“A total of 2,421 people were observed, including 100 people in quarantine facilities,” Sahilaja said at a press conference.

Quarantine is a restriction on passenger traffic.

The minister said that people who have returned from China should not leave their homes for 28 days.

“Kerala today (Monday) declared the novel corona virus to be a state disaster. We want to strengthen our surveillance system and take precautions,” she said.

“When we found out that the n-corona virus is widespread in China, we set up our own system to contain the virus. There are many students from Kerala in China. We expect them to come back and the corona virus will keep the condition will affect. ” , “She added.

The minister further said, “We have three positive cases of coronavirus to date. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing. We are calling health officials back from vacation and taking all measures to contain the effects of coronavirus on this virus.” ,

Shailaja had reported that the third case of coronavirus in Kasargod, Kerala, was positive. The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since spread to different parts of the world.

China has issued quarantine and travel restrictions that affect the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, and fears that the transfer rate will accelerate.

