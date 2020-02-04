Advertisement

It looks like Nigerians in China need to find a way to stay safe, as the House of Representatives has reportedly decided against evacuation.

While the death toll in China continues to increase and other countries evacuate its citizens, Nigerian lawmakers have said no to evacuation plans, according to The Cable.

An application entitled “Urgent need to evacuate stranded Nigerians living in China and to quarantine them upon arrival” was brought in front of the house Benjamin Kalu from Abia State and it was unanimously rejected.

Advertisement

Some lawmakers reportedly said Nigerians were not stranded, as the movement title suggests, and declined to do so. Nicholas Ossai from Delta State said:

China has better facilities than we do to deal with the virus.

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamilaasked the legislator to listen to the arguments before making a decision. He said:

I think we can kill two birds with one stone, there are many members here and I can refer to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, which has children in China.

Nobody wants to bring people here to infect the larger population. I think we should have a righteous opinion, hear his request. Don’t decide on the title, hear what the application is, hear the argument, and then we can kill it if we’re not happy.

However, after listening to the arguments, the legislators rejected them again.

Advertisement