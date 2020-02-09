MCDONOUGH, Ga. – A Georgian family was ready to pick up their adoptive daughter in China, but their plans were put on hold because of the outbreak of the fatal corona virus.

Noah and Ivy Cleveland said they had spent the past two years in an unpredictable adoption process, but were finally able to book airline tickets and hotel rooms to meet their new daughter, 3-year-old Ruby Faith.

But less than two weeks before the planned departure, the adoption agency said it had to postpone the meeting because of the fatal outbreak of the corona virus. The news came days before the US announced restrictions on passengers from China and several airlines canceled flights to and from China.

“It’s the first time in my life that I really cried so much that I got sick,” said Ivy Cleveland. “I was just laying over her bed, over the crib I had prepared for her, looking at the pictures on the wall and her clothes in her closet, and I just understood that this was not happening.”

The U.S. State Department said adoption cases were still pending, but officials advised adoptive parents not to travel to China in the next few months.

Noah Cleveland said the recent change in plans is not only costly, but also challenges the family’s faith.

“I know from my story and my life that there are many things that I would not have chosen, but in the end I would never trade it in as God does,” said Noah Cleveland. “I know that’s just part of our story, it’s part of Ruby’s story, and how incredible it will be to be able to tell her what we did to fight for you.”

The Clevelands said her new daughter was put in a hospital bath at 6 months of age and diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a brain swelling that can cause headaches, vision problems, loss of coordination, and incontinence.

It is unclear when the family can travel to China to meet Ruby Faith and take her to her new home in Georgia.

