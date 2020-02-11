Health officials said early Tuesday morning that the death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has exceeded 1,000 people.

The daily number of deaths caused by the virus has exceeded 100 for the first time as the contagion continues to spread.

Although more offices and shops have opened in China after the extended New Year break, many people seem to be staying at home.

Health authorities are carefully monitoring whether the return of workers to cities and the resumption of business will worsen the spread of the virus. A traffic police officer adjusts his mask on a street in Beijing (Andy Wong / AP).

A further 108 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update.

This increased the total to 1,016 deaths, well above the number of deaths caused by the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003 and from the same family of coronaviruses as the current fatal pathogen.

Newly confirmed cases declined slightly from 3,062 the day before to 2,478, resulting in 42,638 mainland cases, some of which have since been cured and discharged from the hospital.

The persistence of the outbreak is easing optimism that the quarantine of around 60 million people and other measures to combat epidemics may take effect.

The UK, meanwhile, has declared the virus to be a “serious and imminent public health threat” and has said it will forcefully detain infected people if necessary.

France tested numerous children and their parents after five British tourists in a ski area became infected with the virus.

The director general of the World Health Organization said that the agency still cannot predict where the outbreak will lead, but he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it.

“In the past few days, we have seen a number of cases of unrelated travel to China, such as those reported yesterday in France and today in the UK,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Detecting the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but it’s just a spark at the moment.”

There was little evidence of activity in Beijing. The main streets of the capital were mostly traffic-free and thousands of rental bicycles stood in long rows with hardly any customers.

Tourist attractions like the Forbidden City and schools remained closed, and many people worked from home hoping to avoid crowds.

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to return to the office.

“We just need a little more self-protection,” said Ke. “Life goes on anyway. How is it that we just stop going outside or stop working for fear of illness? We cannot. “

Only a few customers found those shops and restaurants that are open.

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood, and vegetables, and buyers were wearing face masks.

“The number of customers here is very low, perhaps by more than half,” said Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see a lot of people placing orders so we’re getting busy again.”

The Beijing city government urged the housing estates in the capital to close their gates, examine visitors for fever, and record their identity.

The government also warned people not to strictly enforce masks in public and to avoid group activities.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Soldiers wear protective suits upon arrival of Brazilians returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak (Beto Barata / AP).

135 of these come from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone remaining on board the 3,711 passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess, so they would have to stay on board until the results are available.

The UK made its “immediate threat” statement after a British man infected with the virus in Singapore in January appeared to have been linked to several other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French ski resort of Contamines-Montjoie after living in the same chalet as the Briton.

Jerome Salomon, head of the French Health Service, said 61 people, including the boy’s schoolmates, had been tested and found to be negative for the virus.