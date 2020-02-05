Advertisement

The number of new cases increased by 3,887 to 24,324 compared to the previous day.



* 10 confirmed cases on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship

Advertisement

* American Airlines, United suspends flights to Hong Kong

* Virus to delay US export surge in trade agreements – White House

* Rattling financial markets enjoy a certain respite

BEIJING, February 5 () –

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China was 490 on Wednesday when two U.S. airlines canceled flights to Hong Kong after the first death and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship.

China’s National Health Commission announced that another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, increasing the number of mainland casualties to 490, mainly in and around the locked downtown area of ​​Wuhan, where the virus occurred late last year.

There were two deaths outside mainland China. A 39-year-old Hong Kong man with an underlying condition who had visited Wuhan City, the epicenter of the virus, died on Tuesday. A man died in the Philippines last week after visiting Wuhan, the first time a virus had died overseas.

There were 3,887 newly confirmed infections all over mainland China, which increased the total accumulated number to 24,324.

Japan’s health minister said ten people on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama port in Japan had tested positive for coronavirus. This number could increase if thousands of patients and crew members continued to be examined medically.

The 10 confirmed cases were 31 results from 273 people tested so far. There are around 3,700 passengers and crew on the Carnival Corp ship.

Another 176 cases have been reported in 24 other countries and regions, according to the World Health Organization.

The economic impact is increasing

As the economic impact of the virus spread, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay an increase in U.S. exports to China expected under the Phase 1 trade agreement, the end of this month for the first time The outbreak would hamper the deal.

“It is true that the trade deal, phase 1 trade deal and export boom will take longer due to the Chinese virus,” said Kudlow, adding that he did not think the virus would have a catastrophic impact on corporate supply chains.

Global markets stabilized on Tuesday after sales days triggered by concerns about China’s economic growth. Many factories were closed, cities were closed, and travel to and from China was severely restricted.

The financial and health effects of the epidemic were increasingly felt in Hong Kong as the American Airlines Group and United Airlines suspended flights to and from the Asian financial center after this week.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., which relies heavily on passengers changing flights in the financial center, plans to reduce around 30% of its global capacity in the next two months, including around 90% of its flights to mainland China, clashes with the corona virus.

Thousands of medical professionals in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region of China, held a second day of strike on Tuesday to push for the full closure of the mainland borders after three checkpoints were left open.

“We don’t threaten the government, we just want to prevent the outbreak,” said Cheng, 26, a nurse on strike.

Hong Kong has confirmed approximately 17 cases. Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a corona virus that emerged from China in 2002, killed nearly 800 people worldwide and cost the global economy an estimated $ 33 billion.

The neighboring Macau, also a special administrative region of China, located opposite Hong Kong at the mouth of the Pearl River, ordered its casinos to shut down on Tuesday, drastically halting the life elixir of its economy to stem the epidemic.

Asian stocks rallied on Wednesday in hopes of additional Chinese stimulus to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. MSCI’s broadest Asia Pacific non-Japan equity index rose 0.3 percent. Australian stocks rose 0.58 percent, while the Japanese Nikkei stock index rose 1.19 percent.

The evacuations in China continue

Beijing has criticized the United States’ travel restrictions, excluded foreigners who have visited China as an overreaction, and asked Washington to do more for China.

US Secretary of Health Alex hoped that China would accept an offer from the United States and WHO to send epidemiological experts to China.

“We have been requesting this since January 6th. The World Health Organization sent names today. We hope the Chinese will respond quickly,” Azar said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“This is a new variety, so we have to sit down with the world’s best experts and conduct the studies to determine the status of the incubation period. We have to confirm the risk for this variety.” asymptomatic transmission, “he said.

WHO has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency, and experts say a lot is still unknown, including mortality and transmission.

Chinese data suggest that the new virus is much more contagious, but significantly less deadly, although such numbers can develop quickly.

Several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan City. The United States said it could launch additional evacuation flights for US private citizens in China’s virus-infected Wuhan on Thursday.

The Wuhan authorities are converting another eight buildings, including gyms, exhibition centers, and sports centers, into hospitals, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The latest announcement complements plans announced earlier this week to convert three more city venues into hospitals. Once all 11 buildings are remodeled, a process that is expected to be completed later on Wednesday, 10,000 patients can be accommodated.

A specially built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, which opened for patients on Monday, and the construction of a second hospital with 1,600 beds are due to be completed on Wednesday.

Advertisement