The total number of infections in China rose by 3,235 to 20,438.



Hong Kong reported its first death on Tuesday due to a coronavirus, a 39-year-old man suffering from an underlying disease and visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan in January. This is the second death outside of mainland China.

The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday – a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after traveling there from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

There were at least 151 cases in 23 other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

The death in Hong Kong occurred when hundreds of medical professionals in the Asian financial center began a second day of strike on Tuesday to force the government to completely close the city’s borders with mainland China.

“If Carrie Lam refused to close the border, more deaths could occur. We don’t threaten the government, we just want to prevent the outbreak,” said Cheng, a 26-year-old nurse who took part in the strike.

The recent coronavirus epidemic has evoked memories of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, which killed nearly 300 people in the city.

Fifteen cases of the newly discovered corona virus have been confirmed in the former British colony, including one that was transmitted locally.

The Hong Kong resident, who passed away on Tuesday, was placed in an isolation ward after confirmation of the coronavirus last week. The authorities said that his 72-year-old mother, who had been infected locally with the virus and had no travel history, stayed at home during the incubation period.

The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Vietnam are among the countries that have been refused entry by foreigners who have recently been to China.

Lam refused calls for the entire border to be closed, saying that such a move was both “inappropriate and impractical” and “discriminatory”.

On Monday, authorities announced the closure of four other border crossings with mainland China, leaving the international airport, the bridge connecting the city with Macao and the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, and the port of Shenzhen in the north open.

Around 2,700 employees of the newly founded Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) went on strike on Monday to cordon off the border with Hong Kong and better protect hospital staff.

Hold red and white posters that read “Save HK now. I’m an employee of the hospital agency on strike, ”masked workers said on Tuesday from the agency’s headquarters in Kowloon and out on the main street.

Around 9,000 of the approximately 18,000 members of the alliance are expected to go on strike on Tuesday, said HAEA chairman Winnie Yu. “Our demands cannot be resolved by the hospital authorities, so we ask Carrie Lam to negotiate directly with us,” said Yu.

A spokesman for the city hospital authority said that due to the large shortage of medical staff in public hospitals, some emergency services are “severely” affected.

In a notice released on Monday, one of Hong Kong’s voluntary ambulance brigades – St. John Ambulance – announced that it would stop all first aid and ambulance operations due to the recent spread of the coronavirus.

