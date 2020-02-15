The Diamond Princess is still in quarantine in Japan, but select passengers are now allowed to leave the cruise ship.

The ship’s crew and 3,700 passengers were quarantined on February 4. Since then, over 200 passengers have tested positive for the virus known as Covid-19, with 44 new cases confirmed on Wednesday. A kiwi traveler was one of those who were confirmed to have the virus.

The Diamond Princess remained in quarantine in Japan, but select passengers were allowed to evacuate before the quarantine was completed.

Japanese health officials planned to voluntarily disembark guests to leave the ship and complete their quarantine onshore at an onshore facility. A spokesman for the New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said 11 people had accepted the departure offer, but no kiwis were among them.

However, it was not an option for all guests. Princess Cruises said in a statement on its website that the evacuation would first remove the “medically most vulnerable guests” and older adults with pre-existing health conditions. There was no update on whether other passengers would get the same option.

The passenger part of the first phase would be tested for the virus. Those who returned positive results would be hospitalized for further evaluation and treatment, while those who tested negative would have the option of exiting the ship and entering a quarantine facility.

The ship’s crew and 3,700 passengers were quarantined on February 3 after a Hong Kong passenger was confirmed to have had the corona virus.

The condominium consisted of individual rooms and bathrooms, there were no clinics, no prescription medication was provided, and anyone in need of medical care had to be taken to a hospital. The meals would be served in the form of Japanese bento boxes and would not meet dietary requirements or serve western meals.

The cruise company said all passengers should remain on board until the end of the quarantine. The 14-day quarantine should be completed on February 19, “provided there are no unforeseen developments.”

MFAT confirmed that the New Zealand embassy in Tokyo was in contact with the New Zealand citizens who remained on the ship and would continue to monitor their well-being. The embassy was also in contact with the Japanese authorities and the cruise line to discuss the best options for those on board.

“We know that people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship really want to get out,” said the spokesman.

At the time, the ministry was not aware of any other kiwis involved in new international cases of the virus.

Japanese health officials planned to voluntarily disembark guests in order to leave the ship and complete their quarantine onshore at an onshore facility.

Life on board the quarantined ship has been documented by several passengers on social media. They shared photos of their meals, entertainment, and the atmosphere on board, which some referred to as a “floating prison”.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs confirmed on its website that around 2,000 smartphones with information apps installed were distributed to all cabins and crew rooms. The app contained frequently asked questions and provided information on medication requests from passengers, psychiatric consultations and doctor’s appointments.