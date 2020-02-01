Advertisement

There are different types of surgical, medical and safety masks on the market.



The demand for masks in the United Arab Emirates has risen since the corona virus broke out and the markets are already facing a shortage of stocks.

But most residents use it without knowing its basic use.

“As a medical supplier that has been in business for over 15 years, a health crisis is a challenge that you can never be prepared for. The same thing happened with Sars, Ebola and now with the Coronavirus. Because Dubai is a global center for medicine and logistics “It is a leader in the supply of medical supplies, particularly in emergencies. For a few days now, medical suppliers in the region have been busy placing orders for general medical infection control supplies such as masks to customers in the UAE and outdoors,” said Praveen Nair, director of Heal Middle East.

He imports various types of masks that are used in healthcare. Most of its manufacturers are from China, and Nair claims that the demand for face masks has grown enormously both inside and outside the UAE.

“The United Arab Emirates has always been the gateway to medical care in regions far beyond, so sourcing items from other regions has not been a challenge. This situation also offers manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates the opportunity to close any gaps . ” ,” he added.

“We have had no problems importing other medical devices from China as this is the case in most unaffected parts of the country. However, getting masks was a challenge as it is the cause of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Nair.

Types of masks

There are several types of surgical, medical and safety masks on the market, each with its own functional and usage guidelines. In principle, it is advisable to use a medical device under the guidance of a doctor. It is also important to wear a face mask properly to reduce the spread of viruses from the air.

“As the coronavirus is constantly updated, it is best to look for and act on information and public guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) for infection control and disease prevention,” said Nair.

A special type of mask – N95 mask – is required for healthcare professionals or people who come into contact with coronavirus infections. Dr. Kausar Perveen, a specialist in internal medicine at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah, said: “Normal disposable masks can be used against flu viruses, but should be properly applied. If you have flu, wear disposable masks so that other people do not get the flu Them.

“For N95 masks, the expiry date is stated on the packaging used for storage. Typically, the expiry date is five years from the date of manufacture. A mask can be used continuously or intermittently for eight hours. It is better to use it no longer to use, except in. If unavailable, but be sure that they are physically intact without being damaged, “added them added.

Dr. Mohammed Hassan Kazia, internal medicine specialist at the Prime Hospital emergency department, said: “N95 masks are usually recommended during a viral infection. These are disposable masks that must be discarded if they get wet or wet. Ideally, a mask should no longer be used than eight hours. “

