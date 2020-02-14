There is still a shortage of N95 masks because people prefer the others.



As panic about the novel Coronavirus Covid 19 subsides among UAE residents, demand for face protection equipment has become normal, according to pharmaceutical retailers.

According to reports of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the UAE, the outlets faced a major shortage of face masks, especially the N95 masks. Fewer people are now wearing the masks, even though the pharmaceutical retail stores said they had replenished their dwindling stocks.

However, some retailers indicated that the N95 masks are still scarce, but regular face masks are in abundance.

Face masks are now available in the UAE

Roshan Abdul Hameed, the retail manager of Burjeel Pharmacy, VPS Healthcare’s Retail Pharmacy Network, said: “Demand for face masks had increased tremendously in the first few days due to panic and fear among people.

But now things are normalizing again. Thanks to the effective communication mechanism of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap). “

He added: “The media also played a vital role in educating people, rather than instilling fear. As a result, the demand for masks has become normal.” Hameed said the company has also seen a huge surge in demand for hand sanitizers. “People buy hand sanitizers as a safety measure. The demand for hand sanitizers is still there,” he added.

Wael Aziz, chief pharmacist at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, said: “There is still a shortage of N95 masks because people who prefer the others but normal masks are available and refilled.”

Hand disinfectants reduce the spread of germs by 70%

Aziz said: “According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hand disinfectants can reduce the spread of infection by up to 70 percent when used correctly.

They are very effective.

“Sales of hand disinfectants have increased enormously. People are more aware of hygiene and keep germs away.”

The pharmaceutical experts explained that hand disinfectants are particularly helpful for children. “It will help them keep their hands clean and disinfected, especially schoolchildren,” said Hameed.

“Washing hands is crucial. Impure hands are a major cause of disease. We should always keep our hands clean, especially before eating.”

However, the precautionary measures are to use face masks in crowded places and to disinfect all high performance above the floor, an expert said.

Dr. Yanal Salam, internal medicine specialist at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, said:

“We are exposed to millions of germs and bacteria every day. Hand washing is an effective way to reduce the risk of getting sick or to spread germs and bacteria to others. It is important to maintain hand hygiene – including hand washing Pour soap or for at least 20 seconds, especially before and after eating and the washroom. “

Hand hygiene for children

Dr. Sripradha Sudarsanam, a pediatrician at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, said: “Children should wash their hands for at least 20 to 30 seconds with a hand sanitizer that has long been considered one of the most effective ways to prevent disease.”

She added, “However, it is important to follow certain steps when washing your hands. If this is not followed, the germs can still prevail, since most children do not cover the entire surface while disinfecting their hands. This is not simple To get children to follow this as a regime, it is imperative that parents teach children to avoid direct contact with dirty hands on their faces to prevent disease from spreading, and it is better to teach children their hands wash instead of clean up. “

