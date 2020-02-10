China’s virus death toll rose 97 to 908 on Monday, increasing the number of confirmed mainland cases to 40,171.

Around 3,062 new virus cases were reported in early Monday, most of them in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients fell ill in December.

New cases were reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Spain on Sunday.

More than 400 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China. Tourists wearing face masks stand in front of a departure gate at the Indonesian airport in Bali (Firdia Lisnawati / AP).

According to Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Infection and Immunity Center, should begin a drastic reduction in spread this month.

He supported the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities in the Sars outbreak.

Warmer weather will decrease the ability of the virus to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where it can be transmitted more easily, said Dr. Lipkin in an online press conference.

The WHO has published preliminary guidelines on infection prevention in healthcare, home care, and advice on using masks in different environments.

WHO # 2019nCoV situation report February 8, 2020 https://t.co/oKXxKkk3uX pic.twitter.com/lYayVdYfoG

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 8, 2020

But he said if after the New Year holidays, which have been extended to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, new cases emerge and work resumes, then “we will know we are in trouble”.

The death toll has increased to 774, believed to have died from Sars, another virus outbreak that originated in China.

And the total number of confirmed cases of the new virus far exceeds the 8,098 suffered by Sars.