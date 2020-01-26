Coronavirus death toll in China rising, Hong Kong Disneyland closed, US to evacuate some civilians

advertisement

While the coronavirus is accelerating its spread in China with 56 deaths so far, the US consulate will evacuate its epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, its staff and some individuals aboard a charter flight.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation, and the government stepped up efforts to limit travel and public meetings, while rushing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan, which is still closed.

advertisement

Anyone traveling from Wuhan must now register with public health centers and quarantine themselves for 14 days, according to an order from the National Health Commission.

The latest figures reported on Sunday morning refer to the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

READ MORE:

* Four coronavirus cases confirmed in Australia

* China is trying to control the coronavirus outbreak with extreme measures

* Coronavirus: China is building a whole new hospital to treat patients

AP

A military doctor is preparing for departure to Wuhan from Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province in northwest China.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macao and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

Canada said it discovered its first case, the man in his fifties who recently flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China, and then to Toronto.

A report from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens during the Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco. It said that in case there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals who are “at greater risk of coronavirus”.

The French consulate also considered an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it is working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

The French car manufacturer PSA Group said it will evacuate its workers from Wuhan, place them in quarantine and then bring them to France. The Foreign Ministry said it was working on “possible options” to evacuate French citizens from Wuhan “who want to leave.” It didn’t work out.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

A guard with a face mask walks past a stall decorated with an image of the now closed Forbidden City.

An Ethiopian student in Wuhan told The Associated Press that it becomes difficult to buy food and the situation worsened.

“There are more than 100 Ethiopian students studying in Wuhan and 300 in Hubei province,” said the student, who spoke for his safety on condition of anonymity. “We fear that we will soon fall ill. Our school has not arranged anything … (except) to give us masks.” He did not say which school.

Also on Sunday, two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they would close for the time being.

“As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts throughout Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of respect for the health and safety of our guests and cast members,” the park said in a statement. It said a reopening would be announced based on advice from local authorities.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

People wearing face masks walk under a canopy decorated with spinning colored fans for a canceled Lunar New Year temple fair in Beijing.

Travel agencies have been told to stop all group travel, the English-language newspaper China Daily, which is state-owned, reported referring to the China Association of Travel Services.

Millions of people traveling during the holidays have fueled the spread of the outbreak throughout the country and abroad after it started in the city of Wuhan in central China. The vast majority of infections and all deaths have occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging.

Singapore reported its fourth case on Sunday, a 36-year-old man from Wuhan.

The health ministry said he had no symptoms during his flight. He developed a cough the next day, sought treatment on January 24 and was immediately isolated.

According to Yonhap news agency, South Korea confirmed its third case.

At the heart of the outbreak where 11 million residents are already detained, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, from the center from Sunday, state media reported. Only approved vehicles would be allowed, according to the reports.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

Guards with face masks walk past decorations in Beijing.

The city will allocate 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods, under the management of resident commissions, to help people get by if needed, China Daily said.

In Hong Kong, leader Carrie Lam said that her government will raise its response level to emergency, the highest, and close primary and secondary schools for another two weeks on top of next week’s lunar year holiday. They will reopen on February 17.

Lam said that direct flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked.

As a sign of increasing pressure on Wuhan’s healthcare system, the official Xinhua News Agency reported that the city was planning to build a second improvised hospital with around 1,000 beds. The city has said that another hospital is expected to be completed on 3 February.

YANAN WANG / AP

Children adjust their face masks while standing in line at the check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold. It causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.

China has closed the trains, planes and other connections with Wuhan as well as public transportation in the city on Wednesday and has steadily expanded a lockdown to 16 surrounding cities with a combined population of over 50 million – larger than New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

China’s biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year, took place on Saturday in the shadow of the virus. Authorities have canceled a large number of events and have closed major tourist destinations and cinemas.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

The most festive holiday in China began in the shadow of the worrying new virus.

Temples closed their doors, the Forbidden City of Beijing and Shanghai Disneyland closed and people canceled restaurant reservations for the holidays, normally a time of family gatherings, sightseeing trips and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

“We were originally planning to go back to my wife’s birthplace and bought train tickets to leave this afternoon,” said Li Mengbin, who was taking a walk near the closed Forbidden City.

“We eventually canceled. But I am still happy to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, which I have not had for a number of years.”

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

A man wears a face mask while walking past a display for the Lunar New Year, the year of the rat, in Beijing.

Temples and parks were decorated with red garlands, paper lanterns and cabins, but in some places the decor was broken down.

People in China wore medical masks to public places such as supermarkets, where employees provided hand sanitizer to customers. Some parts of the country had checkpoints for temperature measurements and made masks mandatory.

The National Health Commission said it is hiring medical teams to tackle the outbreak a day after videos circulating online showed loads of crazy people in masks prepared for investigations and complaints that family members had been sent away at capacity-based hospitals.

The Chinese army sent 450 medical staff, some with experience in earlier outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived late in Wuhan on Friday to help many patients admitted to the hospital with viral pneumonia, Xinhua reported.

Xinhua also said that medical supplies are being rushed to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP

The virus that killed more than 50 people and made hundreds more sick has virtually closed China’s biggest holiday of the year.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but may indicate better monitoring and reporting of the virus.

It is not clear how deadly the new corona virus is or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone.

advertisement