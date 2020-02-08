The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic rose to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the number of victims of the SARS outbreak on the mainland and in Hong Kong almost two decades ago.

Another 86 people died from the virus, according to the National Health Commission, with the exception of five in the endangered Hubei Province, where the disease occurred in December

In its daily update, the Commission confirmed another 3,399 new cases. There are now more than 34,500 confirmed infections nationwide.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a disease in the same family as the new coronavirus, claimed nearly 650 lives in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002-2003. More than 120 others died around the world.

China struggled to contain the current virus, despite the fact that 56 million people were effectively detained in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan. Other cities that are far from the epicenter have also taken measures to keep people indoors and limit the number of people who can leave their homes.

The death of a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor on Friday, who was punished for triggering the virus alert in December, sparked a wave of sadness and anger at the government’s response to the crisis.

The virus has spread to two dozen countries, causing several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge their citizens to avoid traveling to the country. Some have advised their citizens to leave China. Large airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

At least 61 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new corona virus. Thousands of passengers and crew are at risk of two-week quarantine.