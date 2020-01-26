Coronavirus: death toll in China rises to 54, more than 300 new cases discovered

advertisement

The number of reported deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with the authorities in the severely affected Hubei province reporting 13 new fatalities and 323 new confirmed cases on Sunday.

The latest figures from Hubei, the epicenter of the infection, would bring the nationally established number of confirmed infections to 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.

