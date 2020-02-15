As of Friday, February 14th, 2,641 new cases of confirmed infections were reported.



The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 1,523, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 66,492, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, February 15.

As of Friday, 2,641 new cases of confirmed infections were reported, while 1,373 patients were discharged from hospitals the day after the cure, the health commission said.

Up to 139 people died on Friday in Hubei Province – the epicenter of the outbreak where the first case of the new coronavirus strain was reported in December last year. The virus has since spread to several countries around the world, including India.

“At midnight on February 14, the National Health Commission received 66,492 reports of confirmed cases and 1,523 deaths in 31 provincial regions on mainland China and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and a total of 8,096 patients were cured and out of Hospital discharged, “said a statement from the Health Commission.

“There were still 56,873 confirmed cases (including 11,053 in severe condition) and 8,969 suspected cases. So far, 513,183 people have been found to be in close contact with infected patients. 169,039 are currently under medical observation,” he added.