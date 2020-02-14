On Thursday, Japan announced its first death as a corona virus – a woman in her eighties who lived in Kanagawa, southwest of Tokyo.



The death toll from the fatal corona virus on Friday, February 14, rose to 1,380 in China, with 63,851 cases confirmed, the authorities said.

The National Health Commission said it received reports on 5,090 new confirmed cases and 121 deaths from 31 provincial regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps on Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Among the deaths on Thursday were 116 in Hubei Province, two in Heilongjiang and one each in Anhui, Henan and Chongqing.

A further 2,450 new suspected cases were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

Also on Thursday, 2,174 patients fell seriously ill, while 1,081 people were discharged from the hospital after their recovery.

The commission added that 10,204 patients remained in severe condition and 10,109 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The Commission said that 493,067 close contacts had been found, adding that 26,905 were released on Thursday, and 177,984 others were still under medical supervision.

There were three deaths outside of China – Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Japan with 447 cases in 24 countries, said Mike Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

The woman’s diagnosis was confirmed after her death and she had no apparent connection to Hubei Province, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, the BBC said in a report quoting the Japanese media.

As of Friday, Japan (203), Hong Kong (53), Singapore (50), Thailand (33), South Korea (28), Taiwan (18), Malaysia (18) and outside of China were reported. Germany (16), Vietnam (16), Australia (15), USA (14), France (11), Macau (10), Great Britain (nine), United Arab Emirates (eight), Canada (seven), India (three ), the Philippines (three), Italy (three), Russia (two), Spain (two), Cambodia (one), Finland (one), Nepal (one), Sri Lanka (one), Sweden (one) and Belgium (one) according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.