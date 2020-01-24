Coronavirus death toll hits 25 while shutting down three cities

advertisement

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 25 with 830 confirmed cases, the country’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

The update also confirmed the first death outside the central province of Hubei, where the virus was thought to have originated.

The Health Commission in Hebei, a northern province adjacent to Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms on his return from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and was the epicenter of the outbreak, first discovered last month.

The revised death toll came a day after the Chinese authorities moved to close at least three cities with a combined population of over 18 million people in an unprecedented attempt to kill the deadly new virus that has spread to other parts of the world during the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

The open-ended openings are unrivaled in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan were shut down, with ferry, metro and bus services also being stopped. An employee spits garbage cans outside the closed Hankou train station in Wuhan on Thursday (Chinatopix / AP)

Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants, and other public spaces in the city of 11 million were eerily quiet.

The police checked all incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

Authorities have announced that similar measures will enter into force on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou.

In Huanggang, theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers were also ordered closed.

In the capital Beijing, officials have canceled important events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are part of the festive season, to prevent the virus from spreading. Passengers wear protective face masks while they drive the Hong Kong subway on Thursday as a protection against the virus (Kin Cheung / AP)

The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced it would close indefinitely on Saturday.

Many countries have begun screening travelers from China for virus symptoms, which can cause fever, cough, breathing difficulties, and pneumonia.

In the meantime, the World Health Organization on Thursday decided not to declare the outbreak globally for the time being.

Such a statement can provide more money and other means to combat a threat, but can also cause economically damaging restrictions on trade and travel in the affected countries, making the decision politically charged.

The decision ‘should not be taken as a sign that the WHO does not consider the situation serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth, “said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“WHO follows this outbreak every minute of every day.”

As far as I know, it is new to science to include a city with 11 million inhabitants

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns will last.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, the representative of the WHO in China.

“It has never been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work. “

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Great Britain, said the lockdown seems scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of what the situation is, I think it’s not unreasonable to do,” he said. “Everything that limits the travels of people during an outbreak would clearly work.”

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine as health workers went from door to door in search of hidden cases. Burial teams that collected corpses and people who took the sick to Ebola centers were the only ones allowed to move freely. Frustrated residents complained about food shortages.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub, last month. Other cases have surfaced in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Images from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves at supermarkets, while people struck for what could be weeks of isolation.

The local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan train station.

The sharp increase in disease comes when millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, the world’s largest annual human migration. Chinese residents are expected to make an estimated three billion journeys during the 40-day peak in journeys.

