OPINION: Beijing authorities may have to put their plans for world domination on hold after the Chinese authorities failed to adequately treat the coronavirus outbreak.

It is very good for China’s communist rulers to engage in the greatest military upswing in peacetime or to build the country’s economic performance by building the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

However, Beijing’s prospects of becoming the world’s foremost power seem far less convincing given the sad incompetence that characterized the regime’s response to the coronavirus.

It’s not just that a failure to first grasp the importance of the virus has practically brought the country to a standstill. Or that it was forced to pump an estimated £ 22 billion (NZD 44 billion) into the economy to prevent a financial crisis and a public health crisis that has claimed more than 1,000 lives so far.

CONTINUE READING:

* Coronavirus can cause a large number of infections – expert

* Scared, defiant, now missing – China’s coronavirus storytellers are paying the price

* Can Coronavirus prevent NZ employees from working?

LIU BIN / AP

Preserving China’s global credibility is the least concern of the troubled President Xi Jinping.

It is the fact that the incompetent communist bureaucrats in charge of running the country face the rest of the world with a possible pandemic that could have been avoided if they had reacted earlier.

The virus has so far resulted in around 300 other cases being reported in 24 other countries, including at least eight in the UK.

Chinese officials will no doubt claim that in a time when global travel is the norm, it is almost impossible to do an effective health check on the estimated 5 billion passengers passing through the world’s major hubs each year.

The problem with this argument is that it’s easy to overlook the fact that the authorities were warned in time by a doctor in Wuhan about the possible effects of the virus, but dismissed his claims as a scaremonger.

SEAN GALLUP / GETTY PICTURES

Chinese citizens compare Beijing’s handling of the crisis to that of the Chernobyl disaster.

Now that 34-year-old Li Wenliang has died, the regime is facing a national uproar over the treatment of the doctor, and citizens are comparing Beijing’s handling of the crisis to that of the Chernobyl disaster.

Some have even dared to voice demands for freedom of speech, a concept that the ruling elite is firmly opposed to.

Added to this is the pitiful lack of transparency that has determined Beijing’s response from the start, and it is clear that the authorities have managed to trigger a self-inflicted crisis that raises fundamental questions about their ability to govern.

For those of us in the West who have raised concerns about the ultimate ambitions of China’s authoritarian rulers, the fact that Beijing is so openly fighting to curb a domestic health crisis is a measure of reassurance about the limits of its powers.

While Beijing’s handling of the corona virus has become an international mockery, maintaining China’s global credibility is the least concern of the troubled President Xi Jinping.

ANDY WONG / AP

A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit notices others as they leave Beijing train station.

Xi, who has described the outbreak as “an important test of China’s system and governance”, has been accused of hiding in the wake of the scale of the crisis. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is said to be the public face of the government’s response his.

This has led to unprecedented criticism of Xi when a prominent university lawyer, Xu Zhangrun, published an article describing the outbreak as “a national misfortune.” He claimed that the crisis “exposed the rotten core of Chinese governance.”

Indeed, in some areas the outbreak is seen as the greatest challenge that the country’s autocratic rulers have faced since protests on Tiananmen Square more than 30 years ago. And just like 1989, all signs indicate that the authorities are determined to brutally suppress any attempt to defy the government’s will.

AP

Security guards hold the curtain so a cyclist can drive through a disinfectant spray to return home to the northern Chinese community of Tianjin.

This would explain the rough treatment of people suspected of carrying the virus and video footage of citizens being pulled out of their homes by the police in Hazmat suits and brought to specially built quarantine links.

While the rest of the world is upset about the possibility of a deadly pandemic, it is paramount for China’s rulers to keep the Communist Party in power under all circumstances.

To that end, they are ready to do anything from restricting access to entire provinces to detaining civil rights activists.

Finally, only three weeks ago, Xi appeared in front of an enthusiastic audience in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he said at the New Year celebrations: “Every single Chinese, every member of the Chinese nation should be proud to live in this great era.”

Nowadays, these bold words will have a hollow sound to many Chinese, who will instead wonder if a government that cannot take care of their basic health needs deserves their support.