Due to the outbreak of the corona virus, customers could already see empty shelves in mid-April, according to Wells Fargo analysts, who believe that supply chain concerns are increasing among retailers.

So far, the closure of stores and cut guidelines have been the main cause of the retail outbreak, leaving the supply chain largely unaffected.

Wells Fargo said inventory levels are healthy at the moment thanks to retailers’ efforts to keep tariff problems and the lunar new year ahead. Goods for spring and summer were also shipped.

“However, our sources suggest that retail supply inventory could decrease within 60 to 90 days if the disruption persists over the next few weeks. If there are major problems with the inventory of seasonal products, disruptions can occur longer in midsummer, ”wrote analysts led by Edward Kelly.

Analysts say retailers have been looking for other parts of Asia to produce there, but the raw materials come from China.

Businesses have started to open again after the New Year break, but reports say many consumers have remained at home. Coronavirus cases and deaths from the disease have spread beyond the borders of China.

The latest coronavirus numbers show 42,968 cases, 1,018 deaths and a new case in San Diego.

“The Chinese manufacturing model is highly dependent on inland provincial migrant workers like Hubei who live in factories and return home on vacation like Lunar New Year,” wrote Wells Fargo.

Wuhan is located in Hubei Province.

“Aside from the uncertainty as to when the factories will actually reopen, personnel could be affected by persistent transportation problems, quarantine times for some workers, or the simple fact that people may not return to work after the holidays because they fear they are afraid infect the virus in crowded factories. Wells Fargo said.

Analysts’ logistics sources compared the situation to a port strike, where each day of inactivity results in a delay of up to a week. Analysts also say there are products in Chinese factories and distribution centers that have not yet started to achieve their intended goals.

According to Wells Fargo, High Risk Companies include Best Buy Co Inc.

, Target Corp.

, Walmart Inc.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

“It is worth noting that big box players like Target and Walmart may be the first to face shortage problems as they are more dependent on a shorter lead time replenishment model,” said Wells Fargo.

Low-risk retailers like Burlington Stores Inc. are low-risk

, Kroger Co.

and Ulta Beauty Inc.

The US toy industry is also at great risk, according to UBS. According to analysts, more than 85% of the toy industry's sales come from China. 69% for Hasbro Inc.

and a little less than 75% for Mattel Inc.

According to UBS, Hasbro has tried to shift its dependence on China to places like Vietnam and Mexico.

Cowen analysts believe that luxury retailing could be hardest hit due to sales risk in China (approximately 17%) and Asia Pacific (approximately 34%). Analysts have not identified an “explicit risk” to the supply chain, but say that a disruption is “likely”.

In addition, not only businesses are affected, but also e-commerce and shipping problems.

“Across the industry, we believe the impact of corona viruses on high-risk retailers in China could be significant in Q1 20,” Cowen wrote. “Also note that the March final quarter typically benefits from higher sales from Lunar New Year and that sales exposure in China may be larger than in other quarters.”

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF

The SPDR S & P Retail ETF has gained 7.2% in the past three months

fell 1% and the S&P 500 index

gained 8.6% in the reporting period.