Joe Yu arrived at New York’s JFK airport for his flight back to Israel last week after attending a short academic conference at Rutgers University. However, after handing over his passport to the Aeroflot attendant at check-in, Yu was told that he could not board the flight.

“They just told me,” Chinese passport, no, we’re not taking it, “says Yu, who works as a postdoctoral fellow in mathematics at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (Like everyone quoted in this story, Yu’s name has been changed to protect his identity.)

Yu appears to have been the latest victim of confusion related to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 800 people and infected more than 37,000 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, late last year.

At the end of January, the Israeli Ministry of Health issued a guide “to deny entry to anyone who does not live in Israel and has stayed in China for the past 14 days.” However, Yu was not in his hometown of Dalian. Liaoning Province – about 1,450 kilometers from Wuhan – since last October.

He called the airline four times, but got the same answer every time. He remembers various Aeroflot employees saying, “We have been ordered not to take Chinese passports.” Yu believes Aeroflot has misinterpreted an instruction from the Israeli Ministry of Health that “Chinese citizens and foreigners are denied entry.” should have been in China in the last 14 days. “He believes Aeroflot interpreted the first part of the clause as a blanket ban for all Chinese citizens. Haaretz did not find such a policy on the ministry’s website.

After the Weizmann Institute called the Israeli embassy and the Chinese embassy and even went to the Aeroflot offices in New York, Yu finally arranged to return to Israel on an El Al flight.

Yu says he has heard of other cases where Chinese students, although they have not traveled to China in the past few weeks, encountered similar problems when they returned to Israel.

However, for the many Chinese students in Israel, who account for a significant proportion of the country’s approximately 12,000 international students, entry into the country during the Coronavirus outbreak is just the beginning of their problems.

A group of Asian tourists in Jerusalem, February 3, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

In a closed WeChat group for Chinese students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, various messages about racist encounters have been released in the past few days. (WeChat is a Chinese multi-platform messaging and social media app.) “People cover their noses when they see me,” one student wrote, while another of the group of people walking through the old town, “Coronavirus ! ”Announced.

Hebrew student Mingxia Liu tells Haaretz about a group of local girls who asked if she was Chinese. “After they answered yes, they covered their mouths and ran away,” she says.

“Ugly Words”

The epidemic has fueled sentiment against Chinese and xenophobia towards Asians worldwide. Restaurants from Rome to Seoul have reportedly posted “No Access for Chinese” signs, while the French regional newspaper Courrier Picard published a headline reading “Yellow Alert” last month -selling daily Yedioth Ahronoth also co-published a story about the virus a huge red “Made in China” stamp on the front page.

In response to the increase in racist incidents, the Hebrew University released an email on Friday condemning such actions and sharing the story of one of its international relations students from Xi’an, China. “You teamed up with me and” Corona! Corona! “And said I should go home,” announced the student’s testimony.

A Hebrew university student, Weisheng, says that if Israelis are really afraid to transmit the virus to them, they should just stay away from us instead of focusing on us and getting closer and shouting ugly words and making exaggerated body gestures. Weisheng moved from Beijing to Jerusalem three years ago to do a Masters in Israel. He is currently a research student in the Department of Political Science. He reports of an incident that occurred the day before at Mahane Yehuda’s market in the city. “An Arab boy who looked about 10 years old saw us on the street,” says Weisheng. “Instead of avoiding being close to us, he walked through us, pressed his nose with his arm and called” Ahhh Sini (Arabic and Hebrew for Chinese) Corona! ”

Such encounters are not a new phenomenon for Weisheng. In recent weeks, public comments such as “China, Ni Hao (hello)!” Have been replaced by “Sini Sini Corona!” Weisheng describes derogatory comments almost daily, but said the problem had arisen before the onset of the news. “The corona virus may have brought this phenomenon to the fore,” he explains. For Weisheng, the reason for the upward trend could be increased awareness among Asian students.

In a Facebook post written in Arabic, a Japanese exchange student at Al-Quds University in Jerusalem shared her experience of being mistaken for a Chinese person. She wrote about how fellow students on campus stayed away from her and accused her of having the virus. In a call for respect, she posts with the hashtag #nobullying.

Yu tells Haaretz about a Korean colleague who was asked if he had just returned from China. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re Japanese, Chinese, or Korean … before we speak, you only see Asians,” Yu says. “If someone in the US said it, I would probably get angry – but I’m only used to it here,” he adds.

An electronic scoreboard with a corona virus warning message in an abandoned shopping mall in Beijing, February 9, 2020. Andy Wong, AP

An even bigger problem

Despite the racist incidents, all eight students Haaretz spoke to also stressed that the majority of the people they met in Israel were kind to them. “The Israeli people are very kind to the Chinese … I feel safe in Israel,” says Liu. “What interests me is my 1.4 billion Chinese compatriots – the lies of the government kill people and suppress the truth.”

Liu’s criticism relates to attempts by the Chinese government to silence those who initially raised concerns about the virus, which in turn compromised Wuhan’s ability to contain the outbreak. While the epidemic continues, information in China remains largely censored. “The Chinese people are facing war, not just illness,” said Helen Zhang, a master’s student at Tel Aviv University.

“There is something much more important behind the curtain,” says another TAU master student who asked Haaretz to label him as “useless”. The term was coined by students from his home university, Fudan, in Shanghai, as the Chinese government said the institution would remove the phrase “freedom of thought” from its statutes.

Discussions about racism and anti-Chinese sentiment have also sparked an internal debate on how the government can deal with the crisis. “Useless,” says Haaretz, as some of his Chinese classmates have warned here that they should follow all unwritten “rules” and speak patriotically when asked about the virus.

In China itself, the country experienced a rare outbreak of anger on WeChat and the social media platform Weibo the weekend after Li Wenliang’s death on Friday. The Wuhan doctor was credited with being the first doctor to raise the alarm after warning his colleagues of seven people from a local fish market who were quarantined at his hospital in the outbreak. He was quickly reprimanded by the Chinese authorities and forced to withdraw his statement, but later fell ill himself. He became a national icon amid unprecedented demands for freedom of speech in China.

A woman who passed a vigil in Hong Kong on February 7, 2020 for whistleblower Li Wenliang, who died earlier in Friday in Wuhan, China, Kin Cheung / AP

“If this case doesn’t inspire Chinese citizens and doesn’t change their indifference to politics, China can’t change,” reflects Useless. “A bad dictator is a personal failure … but when a bad dictator shows up and people surrender, it is the failure of the nation.”