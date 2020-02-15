France has registered 11 cases of the virus out of a total of 63,851.



An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalized in France died of the coronavirus and was the first victim in Europe, French health minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

France has registered 11 cases of the virus out of a total of 63,851. The vast majority of people suffering from the virus are in China. The epidemic killed almost 1,400 people.

Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the 80-year-old man, who had been treated at Bichat hospital in northern Paris since January 25, had died of a coronavirus lung infection.

Outside of mainland China, there were about 500 cases in around 24 countries and areas. Before death in France, there were three deaths outside of China, one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.