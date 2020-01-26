Coronavirus: Chinese man hospitalized in Pakistan - News

advertisement

“His clinical condition is stable and it doesn’t seem to be a case of new coronavirus”



A Chinese man suspected of having contracted the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been admitted to a hospital in the Multan city in Pakistan, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

advertisement

Multan and South Punjab’s focal person for epidemic diseases Atta ur Rehman said Saturday that the 40-year-old man, Feng Fen, was moved from the Chinese industrial site camp to Nishtar Hospital on Friday evening.

Also read: 56 deaths from coronavirus

The man had returned from 10 days ago from Wuhan to Pakistan, reported Dawn news quoting Rehman.

“One suspected case is now being recorded separately in Multan. Its clinical condition is stable and it does not appear to be a case of new corona virus. Relevant samples have been taken,” the NIH said in a statement.

It also clarified that no case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Pakistan.

The respiratory virus has claimed 56 lives since it came from a fish and animal market in Wuhan. It has infected more than 2,000 people in China and has even been discovered as far as the US.

Animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak, with Chinese health officials saying the virus comes from a market where wild animals were sold illegally.

Studies published this week suggest that the virus may have come from bats or snakes.

The virus caused an alarm because of its resemblance to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 800 people on mainland China and Hong Kong in the period 2002-2003.

Just like SARS, it can be passed on to people via the respiratory tract.

The first case of the new virus was confirmed on December 31, 2019.

advertisement