China has reported 254 new daily deaths and an increase of 15,152 daily virus cases.

The new numbers came after new methods of categorizing cases were used in the hardest hit Hubei province.

The total number of deaths from the more than 2 month old outbreak, as reported on Thursday, was 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 59,804.

The change in categorization seemed to be driving the process of diagnosing a doctor on site rather than waiting for the results of laboratory tests.

The increase in the death toll came after China replaced its top officials in central Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak that infected more than 45,000 people worldwide, on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING:

* Why the novel corona virus is now Covid-19

* Coronavirus deaths are increasing as China is sick in the outbreak city’s quarantine facility

* Chinese doctor who tried to raise the alarm against coronavirus in Wuhan dies of an illness

Former Shanghai mayor Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as head of the ruling Communist Party in the troubled province, Xinhua state news agency reported, while Wang Zhonglin will replace Ma Guoqiang as party secretary in Wuhan.

The senior appointments follow the dismissal of two provincial health commission leaders earlier this week. State media also reported that a number of others were excluded from the party for violations related to the epidemic.

NG HAN GUAN / AP

Residents wearing masks wait at a traffic light in Beijing, China.

The public has often criticized local officials for dealing with the outbreak of a new form of corona virus. The virus first appeared in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, in December and has since spread to more than two dozen countries.

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for youngest visitors to China, which has more than 99 percent of the infections reported worldwide.

In Vietnam, official media reported that a community of 10,000 people northwest of Hanoi, the capital, was banned due to a number of cases.

NG HAN GUAN / AP

More than 1,300 people have died as a result of the virus outbreak.

The online newspaper VN Express quoted a senior official from the Vinh Phuc province as reporting an increase in cases in the Son Loi community. Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases of disease, most of them in the province.

In an unprecedented measure to curb the disease, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has blocked the hardest hit cities – home to more than 60 million.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 44 other people had tested positive for COVID-19 on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that five of the patients who have already been hospitalized for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are artificial respirators or in intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, was anchored off Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by several Asian and Pacific governments. According to the operator Holland America Line, no cases of viral illness were confirmed in 1455 passengers and 802 crew members.

Thailand refused to allow Westerdam to dock this week after being rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam for virus problems.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month, and its final stop before being denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the virus were confirmed.