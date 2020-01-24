advertisement

BEIJING – According to China’s National Health Commission, the number of new respiratory virus cases increased to 830, with 25 deaths.

The update on Friday morning also confirmed the first death outside of the central province of Hubei.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province on the Beijing border, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms on his return from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that was first discovered last month.

The Chinese authorities blocked at least three cities with a total population of more than 18 million on Thursday to curb the deadly new virus that infected hundreds of people during the busy lunar new year and spread to other parts of the world.

The open locks are unmatched in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were shut down and ferry, subway, and bus services stopped. Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city of 11 million were extremely quiet. The police checked all arriving vehicles but did not block the streets.

The authorities announced that similar measures would take effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Huanggang also closed down theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers.

In the capital, Beijing, officials have canceled major events indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the celebrations to curb the spread of the virus. The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced that it will be closed indefinitely on Saturday.

At least 17 people have died in the outbreak, all in and around Wuhan. Almost 600 people were infected, the vast majority in Wuhan. In many countries, travelers from China have been examined for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

In the meantime, the World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak as a global emergency for the time being. Such a declaration can bring more money and other resources to combat a threat, but can also trigger economically damaging trade and travel restrictions in the countries concerned and make the decision politically difficult.

The decision “should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not consider the situation to be serious or that we do not take it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO follows this outbreak every minute of every day.”

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns will take. While far-reaching measures are typical of China’s communist government, large-scale quarantines around the world are rare even in fatal epidemics because of concerns about violating people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, WHO’s representative in China. “It has not been tried as a public health measure yet. We cannot say at this point that it will work or not.”

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said the locks are scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I don’t think it is unreasonable to do anything,” he said. “Anything that limits people’s trips during an outbreak would obviously work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine should be strictly temporary. He added, “You need to make sure that you communicate effectively about why this is being done. Otherwise, you will lose people’s goodwill.”

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine when healthcare workers went from house to house looking for hidden cases. Only funeral teams collecting corpses and sick people in Ebola centers were allowed to move freely. Frustrated residents complained of food shortages.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Other cases have occurred in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Most diseases outside of China affect people who came from or recently traveled to Wuhan.

Pictures from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets as people crowded in for weeks of isolation. This appeared to be an overreaction, as trucks carrying supplies to the city were not restricted, although many Chinese remember the bottlenecks in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

The local authorities in Wuhan asked all residents to wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan’s train station.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal back then before person-to-person transmission of the virus was confirmed. But things had changed quickly.

Her friend “didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and stocked himself with instant noodles,” said Liu. “He’s not really going out. When he does, he’s wearing a mask.”

The sharp rise in disease is due to the fact that millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. Chinese are expected to undertake an estimated 3 billion trips during the 40-day travel start.

The cases forecast by analysts will continue to multiply, although the increase in numbers is partly due to increased surveillance.

“Even if (cases) were in the thousands, we wouldn’t be surprised,” said the WHO Galea, adding that the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome ( MERS), which is believed to come from camels.

China tries to avoid mistakes when dealing with SARS. Even after the disease spread around the world, China parked patients in hotels for months and drove them around in ambulances to hide the true number of cases and evade WHO experts. The rapid exchange of information has been attributed to China this time, and President Xi Jinping has highlighted this as a priority.

Health authorities are taking extraordinary measures to prevent the virus from spreading by air filtering the victims in plastic tubes and roller boxes.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak affected people who worked or visited a fish market that was now closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but it could also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

WHO defines a global emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response. Global emergencies have been reported due to the Zika virus in America, the swine flu pandemic and polio.

Countries generally oppose the idea that they are experiencing a crisis within their borders and may strongly advocate other control measures.

