Coronavirus: China blocks 3 cities with 18 million inhabitants, while the virus outbreak kills 17 and over 550 become ill

BEIJING – Chinese authorities on Thursday blocked three cities with a combined population of over 18 million to curb the deadly new virus that infected hundreds of people during busy Lunar New and spread to other parts of the world.

The open locks are unmatched in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were shut down and ferry, subway, and bus services stopped. Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city of 11 million were extremely quiet. The police checked all arriving vehicles but did not block the streets.

The authorities announced that similar measures would take effect on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Huanggang also closed down theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers.

In the capital, Beijing, officials have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the celebrations to “carry out epidemic prevention and control.” The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced that it will be closed indefinitely on Saturday.

17 people died in the outbreak, all in and around Wuhan. Almost 600 people were infected, the vast majority in Wuhan. In many countries, travelers from China have been examined for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns will take. While far-reaching measures are typical of China’s communist government, large-scale quarantines around the world are rare even in fatal epidemics because of concerns about violating people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, in an interview. “It has not been tried as a public health measure yet. We cannot say at this point that it will work or not.”

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said the locks are scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I don’t think it is unreasonable to do anything,” he said. “Anything that limits people’s trips during an outbreak would obviously work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine should be strictly temporary. He added, “You need to make sure that you communicate effectively about why this is being done. Otherwise, you will lose people’s goodwill.”

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine when health teams went from house to house to look for hidden cases. Frustrated residents complained of food shortages in deserted streets. Only burial teams who collected Ebola bodies and people who transported the sick to Ebola centers were allowed to move freely.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Other cases have been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Most diseases outside of China affect people who came from or recently traveled to Wuhan.

Pictures from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets as residents stocked up for weeks of isolation. This appeared to be an overreaction, as trucks carrying supplies to the city were not restricted, although many Chinese remember the bottlenecks in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

The local authorities in Wuhan asked all residents to wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan’s train station.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal back then before the transmission of the virus from person to person was confirmed. But things had changed quickly.

Her friend “didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and stocked himself with instant noodles,” said Liu. “He’s not really going out. When he does, he’s wearing a mask.”

The sharp rise in disease is due to the fact that millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. Chinese are expected to undertake an estimated 3 billion trips during the 40-day travel start.

The cases forecast by analysts will continue to multiply, although the increase in numbers is partly due to increased surveillance.

“Even if there were thousands of cases, we wouldn’t be surprised,” said the WHO Galea. However, the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome ( MERS), which is believed to come from camels.

China tries to avoid mistakes when dealing with SARS. Even after the disease spread around the world, China parked patients in hotels for months and drove them around in ambulances to hide the true number of cases and evade WHO experts.

In the current outbreak, the rapid exchange of information has been attributed to China, and President Xi Jinping has highlighted this as a priority.

“Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels must focus on people’s lives and health,” Xi said on Monday. “It is necessary to publish epidemic information in good time and to deepen international cooperation.”

Health authorities have taken extraordinary measures to prevent additional human-to-human transmission. They put the victims in plastic tubes and wheel arches, with air being passed through filters.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak affected people who worked or visited a fish market that has since been closed due to an investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but it could also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

WHO convened an independent emergency committee on Thursday to examine whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency after the group failed to reach a consensus on Wednesday.

The United States Department of Health defines a global emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Declaring a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but it can also cause nervous governments to restrict travel to, and trade with, those countries. The announcement also places more demands on disease reporting to countries.

Declaring an international emergency can also be politically charged. Countries generally oppose the idea that they are experiencing a crisis within their borders and may strongly advocate other control measures.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

