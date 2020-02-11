The adult patient was one of the US citizens evacuated from Wuhan.



The 13th case of coronavirus in the U.S. was discovered in a federal quarantine in California after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday.

The adult patient was one of the U.S. citizens who had been evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, and was quarantined for 14 days at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station near San Diego, the CDC said in a statement ,

The person was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for observation and isolation and is “doing well,” the hospital said.

“CDC does a thorough contact screening of the person who has tested positive to identify contacts and determine if those contacts were at high risk,” said the CDC.

Approximately 800 US citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan and flown to US Air Force bases, where they are subject to the CDC’s first public health quarantine in 50 years.

The United States has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions on China to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. US officials fear a global pandemic if the virus can gain a foothold outside of China, where the death toll has risen to over 1,000.

The last person diagnosed with coronavirus was the first confirmed case among 800 US citizens evacuated on flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, to US military bases.

The person was among four evacuees who were brought to UC San Diego Medical Center for further investigation last week after arriving at Miramar Air Base.

On Sunday, the CDC announced that all four patients had initially been tested negative for the virus and were discharged and returned to quarantine at the base. Further tests showed that one of the four was positive and the patient was returned to the hospital.

Another MCAS Miramar patient was hospitalized for examination on Monday, the medical center said.

“Both patients are fine and have minimal symptoms,” the hospital said.

None of the coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States have been fatal and several patients have been discharged from the hospital.

With most US-China flights suspended, only a handful of Americans arriving on commercial flights were quarantined according to the rules imposed on February 2, according to a Reuters survey, to curb the spread of the virus.

Of eight states with airports that screen travelers for the virus, six said they had no quarantined people. New York reported four people and Illinois a “tiny” number, the survey found.