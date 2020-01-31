Advertisement

Chinese markets and restaurants in the United Arab Emirates have mixed reviews.



While companies worldwide are feeling the effects of the rapidly spreading outbreak of coronavirus, the markets and restaurants in China in the United Arab Emirates are giving mixed reviews of a slump in sales and imports.

Ambarish Gali, responsible for the authentic Chinese restaurant New Shanghai in Dubai, said:

“Around 90 percent of our customers are Chinese and we have not noticed any decline in our customers. It is normal for us. However, we have been commissioned by our regional branch to take the necessary precautions, and with it our kitchen staff. I use masks and was instructed to wash hands every half an hour. But our customers, mainly Chinese, have not dropped and we haven’t seen a drop in sales. “

Lily Hoa Nguyen, owner and executive chef of Vietnamese Foodis, said:

“Most of our customers are Europeans or Pan-Asians like Koreans, Japanese and Indians, so we didn’t see any negative effects on our sales or the number of customers after the outbreak of the Corona virus in both branches.”

When asked about restaurant precautions, Nguyen said:

“Since we have not received any instructions from the municipality or the ministry to wear a mask in restaurants or kitchens, we have not made this mandatory for our employees. We also do not want to cause panic in the municipality and among our customers.” to wear masks without official instructions. “

Since China is the leading trading partner of the United Arab Emirates, some of the supermarkets and hypermarkets feel the danger that certain types of fruit and vegetables will be imported from China.

Kamal Vachani, director of the Al Maya group, which has over 50 supermarkets in Dubai, said: “There is a shortage of ginger and garlic and since the local suppliers have no supplies, they abandon old supplies that are very limited and almost over There is no new supply of these vegetables, and we also have a shortage of Fiji apples that are imported from China and are currently out of stock, but local suppliers are currently finding alternative deliveries from India and Thailand. “

A LuLu Hypermarket staff member said there is currently no shortage of ginger and garlic or other supplies from China, as we all already have them in the warehouse. But of course there is still uncertainty up to this point due to the deadly virus outbreak and we are considering alternative deliveries from India, Thailand, etc. “

A leading shopping center for Chinese products in Dubai, however, looked deserted, even on a Friday afternoon, which is usually full of customers. Shopkeepers said their shops were affected because customers were reluctant to go because of the fear of viruses. “It is quite unusual for the mall to be so empty on a Friday, and we only hope that the situation will normalize and customers will return soon, otherwise the impact on our business would be detrimental,” said a shopkeeper.

