Dozens of people were evacuated after two cases of the novel coronavirus infection were found in the same residential building in Hong Kong, the Center for Health Protection (KWK) said on Tuesday.

Like the 62-year-old patient of the 42nd case in Hong Kong announced on Monday and the 75-year-old patient of the 12th case confirmed on January 30 in Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate, who both live on different floors, the CHP is loud Xinhua News Agency has been proactively investigated whether the two infections are related.

The CHP has coordinated with the relevant government agencies and organizations to formulate and implement appropriate measures on Monday evening.

A multidisciplinary response team was also activated to investigate whether environmental factors were involved in the infection of the two cases.

CHP personnel inspected the building on Monday evening and conducted an active investigation of residents across the block, spanning 30 floors, to determine if there were undiagnosed cases.

Residents who show symptoms are hospitalized for quarantine, the CHP said.

The Department of Food and Environmental Hygiene and the Department of Housing will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building.

The total number of new cases of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong rose to 42 on Tuesday morning.

Of the six cases confirmed on Monday, five affect two families, which triggers a warning of family and community outbreaks