The ambassador appreciates the officials involved in the evacuation.



India successfully evacuated another group of over 300 Indians stranded in coronavirus-infested China on Sunday.

According to Vikram Misri, India’s ambassador to China, a second flight by Air India from Wuhan to Delhi with 323 Indian citizens took off late Saturday evening.

Seven Maldivian citizens were among the evacuees.

In a series of tweets, the official thanked the Chinese authorities for their support and paid tribute to the Indian officers and officials involved in the operation to bring the Indians back home.

#Wuhan’s second #AirIndia flight has just started with 323 Indian citizens to #Delhi. 7 Maldivian citizens are also evacuated. Thanks again to @MFA_China and the local authorities across #Hubei for their help. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @EOIBeijing

– Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020

96 hours of operation

I would like to thank my team at @EOIBeijing, who performed an almost 96-hour non-stop operation to coordinate a complex airlift under difficult circumstances for us, passengers and local authorities in #Hubei and #Wuhan

– Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020

A special thank you to two of our officers on board – Deepak Padmakumar and M. Balakrishnan – who demonstrated exemplary steadfastness and a genuine spirit of public service when they traveled to GroundWar in #Wuhan to coordinate the airport arrangements. Kudos to both of them.

– Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020

Misri wished China all the best in the fight against the disease and assured them of continued Indian support.

We wish the people in #China all the best for the challenge of the # nCoV2019 outbreak. We will continue to work with @MFA_China ???? ? ????

– Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020



