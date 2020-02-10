OPINION: Are we well prepared to prevent the corona virus or a more lethal virus from reaching us?

Or do we have to accept that it is inevitable that it will get here, and if so, do we have the systems to limit its spread?

A deputy from each side of the house gives their views.

Stuart Smith

National MP Kaikōura

National Party MP for Kaikoura, Stuart Smith.

With the corona virus continuing to take its toll, many locations around the world have already taken drastic measures to respond to the new outbreak.

While the virus can never become a crisis here, it is the responsibility at the moment to plan the worst and hope that these plans are not needed.

Containing and fighting a virus outbreak requires a strong and sustainable response from governments and the international community. This includes the coordinated actions of border guards and national security officers; public health authorities; public and private vaccine researchers; and hospitals.

It is therefore worrying that the current government has slowed the time to respond to the threat posed by the current virus.

Any response to a health threat such as the coronavirus must be swift.

Unfortunately, as we have seen in the cases of meningococcal disease in Northland and measles across the country, the slow response has become a “too little, too late” case, causing more people to get sick.

Immediately after receiving reports of a potential virus outbreak, the current government should have taken a number of practical steps to ensure the safety of kiwifruit and to maintain trust across the country.

Tourists arriving in New Zealand with face masks.

Given the fact that new viruses can spread rapidly and settle before symptoms appear, we should have responded carefully to this situation by providing clear information about the virus to all passengers arriving in New Zealand.

This had to explain and be available in several languages, what signs and symptoms to look out for and who to contact if you felt uncomfortable. There should also have been increased health surveillance at international airports with the appropriate equipment and personnel to examine passengers for signs of early symptoms.

Unfortunately, we cannot say with certainty that these viruses may be present at the border. It is therefore important that measures are taken to ensure that everyone knows what to do when the current or future virus arrives in New Zealand.

First, it is important to advise the public on how to protect themselves. Accommodation providers and tourism operators should also be given information on what to do when guests are in a bad way.

All general practitioners and public hospitals should be on board with protocols to deal with international travelers with symptoms and with adequate protective equipment to deal with a possible outbreak.

Ultimately, it is up to the government to take the lead in times of crisis. You should keep the media informed, take all necessary measures, and assure the public that everything is being done to ensure the safety of kiwifruit.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Labor List MP based in Maungakiekie

Work list MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan

The Ministry of Health has been actively monitoring and responding to the novel corona virus since the beginning of January when it first issued recommendations for general practitioners and DHBs.

The company has an incident control team that exchanges information and works closely with international partners. As a precaution, the government’s Interagency Pandemic Group has also been convened to ensure that New Zealand is prepared.

No amount of preparation can completely eliminate the risk of the coronavirus entering New Zealand, but we remain vigilant to deal with cases should we get one at some point. We are well prepared and the risk of an actual outbreak remains low.

The latest evidence suggests that humans can transmit (and possibly spread) the coronavirus for up to 11 days before symptoms appear, which undermines more extensive border control exercises.

Exchange student Adam Fern is in quarantine in the middle of the Coronavirus outbreak in China

We are temporarily stopping the trip to New Zealand from mainland China and people who have been to China recently, but this is checked every 48 hours. China has coped well with the outbreak, and these temporary measures are intended to reinforce efforts to reduce human-to-human transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “It is vital that we both protect New Zealanders from the virus and play our role in the global effort to contain the virus.”

We haven’t had a confirmed case of coronavirus in New Zealand yet, but if a case is confirmed in the future, our systems are ready. Our incredibly hard-working public health workers know how to respond to infectious diseases and how to best curb their spread (including by isolating and tracking close contacts).

As the parliamentary private secretary of the Minister for Ethnic Communities, I am deeply concerned about reports of racist outbreaks of Chinese kiwis and those of Chinese origin. It’s not OK.

I have read reports of a Singaporean kiwi berated at a mall and shops with signs that Chinese customers are not welcome as a measure to contain the virus. I agree with Meng Foon, the Commissioner for Racial Relations, who said that fear and fear should never be a reason to discriminate or disparage Chinese or other groups.

Such public health emergencies are a matter of national security – the risks they pose are greater than those of politics. That is why it is so important that we stay united. Everyone focused on bringing New Zealanders at home and abroad and our Pacific neighbors to safety.