All five people were transferred to the isolation ward of the base hospital.



Five of the 252 students who came from China’s Wuhan City and were quarantined at the Coronavirus facility in Haryanas Manesar showed symptoms of cough and cold and were taken to the Indian Army Base Hospital in Delhi Canton for better observation and treatment , an army spokesman said Tuesday.

“Samples were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for tests, of which one person’s result is negative,” said a senior officer in the Indian Army.

India has set up a coronavirus quarantine facility in Haryana, Manesar, with the help of the army Around 300 students from Wuhan, Many people from Wuhan and a total of 252 people are observed in the center.

“So far, there has been no case of coronavirus. All are under surveillance and those who showed symptoms of cough and cold have been transferred to the hospital,” the spokesman said.

In response to the urgent need to set up and manage a quarantine facility for around 300 Indian students from Wuhan, the Indian army set up such a facility near Manesar last week.

Students are monitored in quarantine for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff to determine signs of infection.

The facility consists of student barracks, administrative areas and a medical area.

To prevent a massive outbreak of the disease, the facility was divided into sectors with a maximum capacity of 50 people each.

Each barrack was further divided into smaller barracks. The population of the different sectors must not mix.

The daily medical check-up of all students is carried out in the medical facility and all employees, health care workers and cleaning staff must wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

The personal protective equipment consists of a mask, eye protection, shoe cover, robe and gloves.

The rest of the visitors and all student inmates wear a three-layer mask at all times.

“After 14 days, those without symptoms can go home with their detailed documentation, which was sent to the district / state surveillance units for further surveillance,” said the official.

