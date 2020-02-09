First UAE coronavirus patient fully recovers.



The Kingdom of Bahrain confirmed on Sunday that all 39 suspected cases of the new coronavirus were negative.

The 39 suspected cases, including 28 Bahrainis and 11 expats, were tested negative for the Roman Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was first discovered in China in January.

He added that all tests examined in the Public Health Laboratory were negative, which confirms that the Kingdom of Bahrain is free of the new virus strain.

Also note: The first coronavirus patient is recovering in the UAE

The Under Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health spoke on the sidelines of a verification visit by the President of the Supreme Council for Health, Lt. Gen. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and Minister of Health Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh to follow the preparations of Ibrahim Khalil Kanoo’s Community Medical Center in 2019- Ncov.

Dr. Al Mena said in a statement to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) that students from the Bahraini university returning from China were treated according to local and international preventive measures. He added that some measures were stepped up depending on how close these students were to the epicenter of the epidemic, Wuhan. The students were quarantined for 14 days to ensure that they were not infected with the virus.