Two Indian crew members tested positive for coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess.

This is in line with an official statement from the Indian embassy in Tokyo.

“Due to suspected novel coronavirus (nCo V) infection, the vessel was quarantined by the Japanese authorities until February 19, 2020. By February 12, 2020, a total of 174 people had tested positive for nCoV, including 2 (two ) Indian crew members All 174 were taken to hospital for reasonable treatment, including additional Japanese Health Protocol quarantine, and those who were not tested positive regardless of their nationality were not allowed to disembark, however an exception was made for critically ill passengers / crew members who were brought to hospitals / medical facilities under supervision for further treatment and quarantine, “the statement said.

“The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has been in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the wellbeing of Indian nationals on board the ship and the possibility of early disembarkation if it turns out that they have not tested positive for nCoV. The Japanese authorities have confirms that they comply with the established health protocols, “he added.

The Indian embassy in Tokyo has now reached Indian nationals (crew and passengers) by email and phone. The embassy has explained the health and safety regulations of the Japanese authorities and asked for cooperation. None of the Indian nationals complained about discriminatory treatment. The embassy was in constant contact with the ship management company Princess Cruises (for the crew members) and the employer of the six passengers in order to bind their return trip to India.

The Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday, February 12 that 39 more people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the novel corona virus.

The newly reported cases bring the total from the ship to 174, with the exception of the quarantine officer, who is considered a domestic case. Aside from the Diamond Princess toll, there are 29 cases nationwide, the Japan Times reported.

The Ministry of Health announced that 39 people – 29 passengers, 10 crew members – had tested positive.

The 39 passengers and crew, who tested positive on Wednesday, are brought to hospitals in nine prefectures.

The Ministry of Health said this was also the first time that a teenage boy on the ship had tested positive for the coronavirus, and reported that four of the ship, three of whom are Japanese citizens, are in serious condition. These four people already have conditions in place, said cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga at a daily meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

