Family members of businesspeople are monitored for 28 days.



Eighteen business people from Taj City, who returned from China in January, are monitored by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

The 18 men include shoe manufacturers who are often active in China. Officials said all family members of the identified business people were monitored for 28 days.

A student in Etah, a student and a businessman in Firozabad, two students in Mainpuri who recently returned from China were also under constant surveillance.

Citizens from 21 countries coming to Agra are monitored, according to the director of the SN Medical College, G.K. Aneja.

The State Department of Health has raised the alarm and asked all health care units and government hospitals to improve preparations.

As of Tuesday, there were three confirmed cases of the virus identified in Kerala, India.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China was 20,438 at the end of Monday and in the city of Wuhan, which has been closed since the last week of January, a total of 425 people died from the disease.

