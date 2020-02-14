A turn on Coronation Street will shake Hollyoak’s village this spring.

Chris Quinten, who previously played Brian Tilsley on Coronation Street, will arrive as Kyle Kelly’s father Mark.

His on-screen son Kyle is played by Adam Rickitt, who played Chris’ son Nick Tilsley on Coronation Street.

The couple were never seen together on Corrie because Brian was stabbed in 1989 and the role of Nick was played by Warren Jackson from 1981 to 1996, with Adam taking over the following year.

Adam is looking forward to finally seeing his first father on the screen decades later.

Adam said about the casting: “This is one of the most surreal experiences of my career. After 23 years, I’m finally getting to know my first father on screen, which is really bizarre. “

In response to the casting announcement ‘Dirk Coronation Street’ the tweet was tweeted: “It is the reincarnation of Brian Tilsley, who plays the father of the now ex-Nick Tilsley.

“This is magic, I tell you!”

Chris as Brian in Corrie

(Image: Daily Record)

Diana Weston will play Kyle’s mother Carole.

Previously, she played the wife of Joe McGann, who now appears in Hollyoaks as Edward Hutchinson in The Upper Hand.

Adam, 41, added: “It is an honor for established actors like Chris and Diana to play my parents, and I really enjoyed the scenes we have shot so far.

“And at least having parents on the show means Kyle has an excuse to go back to puberty, which is pretty easy for him.”

Adam as Nick in Corrie

(Image: ITV)

Chris, 62, added: “I really enjoyed the scenes I’ve made at Hollyoaks so far. I already love the show and all the actors, crew and production staff are fantastic and so friendly.”

“Working with Adam after playing ‘his father’ for the first time more than thirty years ago is a dream come true. It is a brilliant piece of soap nostalgia that I hope everyone will enjoy.”

“I think Mark and Carole will really give viewers an insight into why Kyle became the man he is today. It was a lot of fun to play and I’m looking forward to doing more.”

After Corrie, Chris played a reporter in the film RoboCop 2 and he had a guest role in the BBC Soap Doctors.

Last summer, Chris, manager of the Secrets Strip Club in Hammersmith, asked his dancer Robyn Delabarre the question at her 21st birthday party.

Robyn, whose Nan introduced himself to Chris when he played Gail Rodwell’s late husband Brian in Corrie, met her future husband in the club where Robyn was working as a dancer at the time.