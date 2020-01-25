Coronation street spoiler: Daniel kisses Bethany after Bertie's fear of death

advertisement

When Baby Bertie ends up in the hospital, Daniel Osbourne blames himself for not continuing his baby injections – but there is one person he can turn to on Coronation Street next week.

Bertie’s great aunt Beth Sutherland scolds Daniel for endangering his life, and Daniel ends up in Bethany Platt’s arms after shaming everyone else in shame.

Distraught, he tells his father Ken Barlow that he took Bertie to his first push, but couldn’t bear to see him in pain. That’s why he didn’t take it back – and now he has measles and the next 24 hours are critical.

When Beth talks about Daniel in the rovers, Bethany jumps to his defense.

Daniel Osbourne yells at his family to leave him alone

(Image: ITV)

Her mother Sarah warns Bethany to be careful with Daniel, as she would hate to see her hurt after everything she has gone through in the past, while Beth warns Bethany to stay away from Daniel since she is his deceased Ms. Sinead will never replace.

But Daniel, whose wife died in October after fighting cervical cancer, is touched that Bethany spent the night in the hospital to be with him in need. He thanks her for being such a good friend and helping him with his ordeal.

Sinead and Daniel’s son Bertie

(Image: ITV)

Back in his apartment, Daniel asks Bethany to put her wet clothes in the dryer and use Sinead’s dressing gown.

He wakes up from a nap in an emotional state, thinks he can see Sinead, and confuses Bethany with Sinead.

He kisses her tenderly and asks her to stay, but will Bethany agree?

