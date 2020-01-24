advertisement

There is not much to be missed by enthusiastic Coronation Street fans.

Spectators quickly noticed that Corrie favorite Bethany Platt wore a black and red flowery top in the double calculation on Wednesday and in the episodes on Friday.

advertisement

The fans went to Twitter to comment on the “blunder” in the dressing room when they saw the waitress appear twice in the same outfit for work in the bistro.

“Unless today’s episode mentions explicitly that Bethany went home and washed her shirt and that she doesn’t have any other black shirts at all, of course that’s important,” replied a fan.

“Why is Bethany wearing the same top as Wednesday night?” asked another.

Bethany at the top in the double invoice on Friday

(Image: ITV)

“Actually, I can’t believe that a few small-minded people actually go to coz. Bethany wears the same shirt because she may not have washed it,” said another.

Bethany, played by Lucy Fallon, hoped to get the manager’s job in the bistro and was keen to find out that he had been offered to Alya Nazir by chief Ray Crosby.

Her crush Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, now encourages her to take on her talent as a writer and make a fresh start at Weatherfield.

24-year-old Lucy has emotionally said goodbye to Coronation Street after five years of soap.

She also wore on Wednesday

(Image: ITV)

The actress filmed her last scenes on the cobblestones after deciding to leave at the end of her contract.

She went to Instagram after her last day and paid tribute to her “second family”, the Platts.

She wrote: “I am writing this with mascara all over my face and tears / snot dripping on my clothes, but this is a summary … of the most incredible five years of my life.

“It is so crazy for me that I just finished 6th grade five years ago and had no idea what direction life would take me to. In a million years, I never expected to call Gail flat a friend would. But here we are …

Daniel Osbourne urges Bethany Platt to spread her wings and apply for a place in a creative writing course

(Image: ITV)

“And I’m grateful for every single second. It’s such a cliché, but the Platt family is really a second family for me. And I’ll be indebted to them forever.

“They taught me everything I know … who needs a degree and drama school when you have the platts?”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“For the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I’ll keep you in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Would you like to talk to other fans about Corrie? Join our Coronation Street fan chat group on Facebook, where you can also get updates, spoilers and more.

advertisement