Coronation Street fans discover something strange about Shona's story about brain injuries

Coronation Street fans have pointed out that there seems to be something missing from Shona Ramsey’s devastating memory-impaired story.

Viewers find it strange that her husband David Platt was in charge of a hospital guard, but no mention was made of the fact that his brother Nick Tilsley was also brain damaged and in a coma, and that he was not asked for advice.

In 2013, the enemy brothers were involved in a traffic accident. The van they were in was hit by a truck and Nick had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Nick suffered from short-term memory loss and mood swings from the injury and hit his wife Leanne and their adopted son Simon Barlow.

Corries Shona was life-sustaining

(Image: ITV)

His brain injury was taken advantage of by Nick last year when he and David appeared in court for stealing £ 80,000 from their grandmother.

Nick, played by Ben Price, blamed his brain injury for his actions and accused David of being the mastermind behind the theft. In the end, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

But David, played by Jack P. Shepherd, was sentenced to eight months, four of which he had to serve behind bars.

The Ben Price Fan Club said on Twitter, “So #Corrie mentioned Nick’s brain injury during the story that Nick stole money from his girlfriend, but they didn’t mention Nick’s brain injury during the story that Shona had brain damage … huh”

Max was devastated when Shona thought he was Clayton

(Image: ITV)

They added: “The doctors and Gail keep saying” Shona has brain damage “, so it is very convenient for David or Gail to know someone who has had a similar experience to Nick.

“Just a few lines. You would have thought Nick had never had a brain injury.”

They also argued: “Maybe it’s just me, but if doctors tell me that my partner who is in a coma has brain damage and my brother is in a coma and has a brain injury, I would ask him for advice.

Nick was in a coma in 2013

(Image: ITV)

“‘Hey Nick, did you find it difficult to recognize people when you woke up from your coma?'”

“Maybe David doesn’t want to remind Nick?” asked another fan.

“Good point to be fair,” said Ben Price Fan Club.

“I would argue that David is so determined that Shona gets better, that he asks Nick for advice as much as possible, or that he uses Nick as an example of someone who lives well with a brain injury.

Shona was shot on Christmas day

(Image: ITV)

“David seems to be more concerned about Shona’s recovery than Nick’s feelings.”

“Yes. That would make sense,” agreed another viewer.

In heartbreaking Corrie scenes, Shona woke up from her coma and couldn’t see David and his children Max and Lily. When he took her to the hospital, she thought Max was her murderer, Clayton Hibbs.

Clayton stabbed Kylie Platt, David’s late wife and Max and Lily’s mother, on the street in 2016.

Shona Ramsey has finally opened her eyes

(Image: ITV)

“She thinks I’m him. I hate him,” said Max.

When David tried to remind Shona by showing her the November wedding photo album, she asked him to leave.

“I don’t want him back here,” she said to the hospital staff.

The character, played by Julia Goulding, was shot on Christmas day by businessman Derek Milligan, who was chasing the loan shark Gary Windass.

