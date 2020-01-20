advertisement

Shocked Corrie fans complained to Ofcom about dramatic scenes in which Gemma and Chesney’s home with the mother and four babies were set alight.

Someone lit the fire with a burning rag in the mailbox, and viewers said the scenes that were shown before 8pm were “too raw” for the people of Greater Manchester.

Angry Coronation Street viewers made comparisons to the devastating arson attack on Michelle Pearson’s Walkden in December 2017, in which her four youngest children were killed.

Someone stuck a burning rag through the door

(Photo: Coronation Street ITV)

The mother of six children died last August, 20 months after suffering 75 percent of the burns from the Jackson Street fire in December 2017.

Her daughters Demi (15), Lacie (7) and three-year-old Lia (8) died in the fire together with their brother Brandon.

Michelle was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital, where she fell into a coma.

Spectators also compared it to the case of Mick Philpott, who killed six of his children in a fire in his derby house in 2012.

The quads slept upstairs when the fire broke out

(Image: ITV)

“I’m sorry, but the # Corrie story of setting fire to a house with children is too rough for many people in Grt. Manchester,” tweeted a viewer.

“How disgusting Coronation Street is from arson history,” said another. “Did you forget the mother and children in Little Hulton?”

“The story of someone who deliberately set a house full of children on fire – did you get inspired by this bastard Mick Philpott?” Another viewer said.

“What a terrible story, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

The act was also criticized as “irresponsible” because of the fear of counterfeiting.

Gemma woke up and found the fire

(Photo: Coronation Street ITV)

On TV watchdog Ofcom, a viewer tweeted: “Can’t believe that you were so irresponsible to show this scene. There will always be idiotic imitators, I’m really shocked, @Ofcom.”

“It has gone too far NOW !! @Ofcom,” said another.

Another viewer wrote: “This is more than a joke that shows such things. Especially when children can still see it.”

“Well – you’ve stooped to a new low with the brand story! Hang your heads in pens! Bang out of order!” tweeted another soap guard.

But another fan of the series defended: “If someone is crazy enough to set a house on fire, they probably won’t get any tips and tricks to watch Corrie.”

The home of Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown and their three-month-old quads Aled, Bryn, Cleo and Carys was chosen as the target after Gemma’s mother Bernie pretended online as a teenager to trap pedophile Kel Hinchley.

Unfortunately, someone seems to have thought that Bernie’s ex Kel lives at this address.

Chesney came home to find flames on the door, and luckily Gemma and the quads sleeping above were able to escape quickly after neighbor Abi Franklin used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

The babies were then taken to the hospital to be examined and Chesney raged against Bernie and her son Paul Foreman for causing trouble at their door.

