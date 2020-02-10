Coronation street legend Ken Barlow has announced to his family that he is leaving the famous cobblestones, and viewers fear that the street will lose another popular character.

While Ken plans to leave 1 Coronation Street with his partner Claudia Colby, viewers wonder what will happen to another member of the Barlow household.

Eccles the dog has been Ken’s loyal companion on Corrie for 14 years.

The Border Terrier has been dealing with the Patriarch of Weatherfield since he was introduced to the family by Ken’s mother-in-law Blanche Hunt.

Ken and Eccles with Maddie Heath and Sophie Webster

(Image: ITV)

“Wait, what will happen to Eccles on Corrie, I love this dog,” said a concerned fan.

“Will Eccles go to the nursing home with Ken? He’s the only one who has ever walked the poor dog,” said another.

Eccles, which belonged to Lena Thistlewood, a friend of Blanche. When Lena died in January 2006, the dog was left to Blanche in her will.

Blanche and Deirdre with Eccles

(Image: ITV)

Eccles was originally called Lady Freckles, but her name was quickly changed to Eccles because young Amy Barlow could not pronounce the name.

Ken is regularly seen walking Eccles. This put him in hot water when Eccles jumped on the towpath of the Weatherfield Canal in 2009 when he was hunting ducks and was saved by Martha Fraser.

Ken had an affair with the actress who lived on a barge. and he used his walks with Eccles as an excuse to get out of the house and meet Martha behind the back of his wife Deirdre.

Fans threatened to boycott the soap because they feared Eccles could die from poisoning

(Image: mirror.co.uk)

On the verge of a new life with Martha, Ken decided to end the relationship and stayed with Deirdre.

When Blanche passed away in May 2010, she left Ken Eccles in her will.

The beloved pet recovered from a car accident in 2014 and four years later poor Eccles experienced another death when she was poisoned with a snail repellent hidden in some sausages planted by Tyler Jefferies, a teenage thug.

Toyah Battersby discovered her on the farm and saved her life.

Continue reading

Related articles

Ken has decided to move off the street to start a new life with Claudia in the Still Waters Luxury Retirement Complex.

Ken and Claudia move into a luxurious building in a larger weatherfield with a cocktail bar, book club and fencing courses.

Ken will join the old friends Norris and Freda who have settled in with Still Waters.

The former womanizer Ken has previously survived a stroke, pneumonia and falling stairs from his son Daniel.

Ken’s decision to leave Coronation Street was the 10,000th episode of the longest soap in the world.

Ken, played by William Roache, was in the very first episode in 1960 and William is officially the longest-serving actor in a TV soap opera.