With a ninth case of coronavirus confirmed in the UK on Wednesday night, most people are wondering what will happen next.

English chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said that if the outbreak spreads rapidly in the UK, he hopes the seasons “come to our rescue”.

The last person to sign COVID-19 had traveled to the UK from China and is currently being treated in a specialized NHS facility in London.

In the meantime, school staff and students in and around Brighton have been given permission to isolate themselves after several cases of the virus have been diagnosed in the region.

A new test method for the most affected province, where the novel virus started in Hubei, has seen an increase in cases in mainland China.

There are now 59,804 cases with 1,367 fatalities for the outbreak.

While the 83 British who were evacuated from Wuhan last month were released from their quarantine in Wirral on Thursday, dozens remain at a facility in Milton Keynes from the second return flight.

Professor Chris Whitty told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that what happens next to coronavirus depends on what happens in China.

He said, “It depends on what’s going on in China. There are two broad options.

The first evacuees of the British corona virus left Arrowe Park Hospital, where they were quarantined for 14 days

“One of them is that China is getting the epidemic under control and there are spillover cases worldwide, but these are included, and we’ll have more cases in the UK – that’s very likely – we may even get a bit of redirection in the epidemic to get.” Britain and we will be able to catch up with them and then the epidemic will go away.

“That is possible.”

He said this scenario could be supported by changing seasons, which could help dampen the spread of the virus.

He went on to say, “The alternative is that it is not possible to contain China, and then it starts (probably at first fairly slowly) around the world (and spreads), and then when the seasons don’t come to our rescue , there will be a situation where we will have it in Europe and the UK in due course. “

Prof. Whitty said the current strategy focuses on containing identified cases, delays, science and research, and mitigating the effects of a spread.

He added: “Delay is the next phase of what we have to do because if we want to get an outbreak in the UK – this is an if, not a when – but if we do, we will set it back in time for the summer Apart from the pressure of winter on the NHS, it is a great advantage to give us a bit more time to better understand the virus and possibly have a seasonal advantage. “

People wear protective face masks on a street corner in the rain in Hong Kong

Prof. Whitty said work is ongoing to test current antivirals to determine if they are effective against coronaviruses. But he said the vast majority of people with the virus have mild symptoms.

He urged the public to continue preventing the virus from spreading by washing his hands with soap and water, covering his mouth when he sneezed, and throwing away handkerchiefs.

Also on the Today program was Prof. Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert from Imperial College London, who said he believed that new cases of the virus could still occur and that the world was in the “early stages of a global pandemic” ,

He estimated that approximately 60 percent of the UK population could be affected, which could result in hundreds of thousands of deaths if the mortality rate was 1 percent.

When asked how many people in the UK could die, Prof. Whitty refused to respond, saying that it was difficult to determine a true death rate in China that could be less than the 1 percent reported.

He said there is uncertainty about the numbers from China, not because the Chinese are deliberately trying to mislead someone, but because “reality takes a long time to get the facts”.