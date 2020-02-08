There are currently 34,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 724 people have died.

The number of cases and deaths in China continues to increase – 34,546 cases and 722 deaths were mentioned in the recent update of the Chinese Health Commission – as companies exposed to China face investors from possible financial consequences of production delays, flight cancellations, closures and the Warn expiration sales.

For comparison, 774 deaths during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a type of coronavirus, were reported in 2002 and 2003. The deaths caused by the latest corona virus are likely to exceed SARS in the coming days.

The U.S. embassy in Beijing reports that a 60-year-old American who was diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan. This was apparently the first death in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The head of the World Health Organization announced that it had received a response from China on Saturday to send an international WHO-led mission to the country. According to general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the team leader should arrive on Monday or Tuesday, the rest of the experts will follow. When asked whether members of the United States’ disease control and prevention centers would be on the team, he replied, “We hope so.”

In the meantime, Hong Kong has quarantined 161 people who came from mainland China on Saturday to curb the spread of the virus.

The virus was first identified in December in Wuhan, a city in central China. It has now spread to 25 countries, although most illnesses and deaths occur in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. There are 12 confirmed cases in the United States.

Another problem is a worldwide lack of personal protective equipment such as masks, robes and gloves, such as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general on Twitter, said on Friday. Foxconn, known as Apple Inc.

The manufacturing partner for iPhones announced on Friday on WeChat that it will begin manufacturing surgical masks alongside Apple products at its Shenzhen facility. The goal is to produce 2 million masks a day by the end of February.

China is criticized for having died after Dr. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in Wuhan to whom the outbreak responded. Authorities reportedly reprimanded him after raising concerns about the virus. He died on February 7, following a statement from the Wuhan General Hospital published on Weibo, which treated him. Before his death, Dr. Li symbolizes Chinese frustration and fear of the outbreak. “He was our hero,” a doctor told the Wall Street Journal.

What to look out for next week:

• The Lunar New Year holiday in China, which was extended by one week due to the outbreak, is expected to end on Sunday, February 9th.

Coronavirus-tested cruise ship passengers:

• Twenty-seven passengers on a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Ships in Bayonne, New Jersey, have been screened for corona virus after a recent visit to mainland China, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy noted. He said these passengers had been checked for the virus, four had been sent to local hospitals for further investigation, and the remaining passengers had been released. “A family has a travel story to mainland China but no travel story to Hubei Province,” a Royal Caribbean spokesman said in an email, adding that health officials are testing all four family members for the virus.

• Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corp. company

41 new cases of corona viruses were confirmed on the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama, Japan. Of this group, 21 come from Japan, eight from the USA, five from Australia, five from Canada, one from Argentina and one from Great Britain, a spokesman said on Thursday. The remaining patients will be quarantined until February 19.

Virus worries weigh on 2020 business performance:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

lowered the outlook for the year as a whole and referred to a “significant negative impact” of the coronavirus outbreak. The luxury apparel company told investors that “customer traffic and buying activity are declining sharply” in both brick-and-mortar and online stores. Sales growth of 13.8% to 15.0% is now expected for the full year, compared to the previous forecasts of at least 20%. – Tomi Kilgore

• VF Corp.

The company that operates the Vans sneaker brand has closed 60% of its own and partner stores in China. The stores that are still open are experiencing a “significant” decline in retail traffic. – Ciara Linnane

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

The Chinese market accounts for a quarter of its sales, according to a gene sequencing company. “This may be largely inaccessible until the breakout subsides and normal trading resumes,” CEO Michael Hunkapiller told investors.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

told investors that it had resumed some of its activities in China. CEO Noel White predicted that the company would be exposed to short-term effects from the outbreak, but the effects of the virus could ultimately support the government’s efforts in China to reduce the number of wet markets. Researchers believe the virus that bats have in common may have been transmitted to humans through another animal that was sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, a wet market in Wuhan. “We will continue to see modern foods continue to grow in China,” said White. “The combination of (African swine fever) and coronavirus would accelerate this transition.”

