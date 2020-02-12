Health officials are cautiously optimistic that the slowdown in the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, could indicate that the virus is included.

“The number of newly confirmed cases from China has stabilized over the past week, but this must be interpreted with extreme caution,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday called reporters. “This outbreak could still go in any direction.”

Analysts have also warned against reading the slowdown in infection rates too literally, partly due to reports that tests are lagging in China. “The current wave of infections appears to have peaked last week,” Cowen’s analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Since new outbreaks usually occur in waves, the key question is whether the next wave will be bigger or smaller.”

According to the latest WHO figures, there are now 45,171 confirmed cases in 25 countries and at least 1,115 deaths. Outside of China, only one death was reported in the Philippines, and the last time a new country reported its first case was February 4. There are 13 confirmed cases in the United States, with the most recent case identified as a recent case by Wuhan, who is now in San Diego, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The behavior of the virus outside of Wuhan … outside of China doesn’t seem to be as aggressive or accelerated,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

During the call, WHO officials also said:

• At least three cruise ships had delays in port release or entry into ports was denied. The organization plans to issue guidelines to countries asking them to respect the concept of “free practice”. This is a promise that the ship will be disease-free due to concerns that a Holland America Line ship was previously “stranded at sea” for several days. According to Tedros, Cambodia agreed to accept the ship in Sihanoukville.

• WHO is currently planning to maintain the status of the outbreak as an emergency of public importance for public health. The committee will meet again in the next three weeks to discuss whether the explanation is still required.

• The WHO completed two working days on Wednesday to set up a global research agenda for COVID-19. There is a need for point-of-care diagnostics that can be used at home or in a clinical setting, especially if the virus spreads to lower-income countries. The WHO plans to develop a master plan to conduct clinical trials for the vaccines and therapeutics that will be tested for the virus. WHO officials said there are four vaccine candidates, and they expect one or two of them to go through human trials in the next three to four months. However, it will take up to 18 months for a candidate vaccine to become available.

• Officials also responded to criticism that China had failed to act quickly enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tedros said China identified the pathogen “in record time” before sharing the genetic sequence in mid-January. The decision to shut down Wuhan was in line with China’s intent to prevent the virus from spreading, Tedros said, noting that the decision had economic ramifications.

Here’s what companies say about COVID-19:

• Carnival Corp.

CCL, + 2.36%

On Wednesday, earnings per share for the 2020 financial year could reach 55 to 65 cents if all activities in Asia are stopped by the end of April. This situation has not materialized, but Carnival says that cruises in Chinese ports, cancellations in other parts of Asia, and the impact on bookings, which the company says the U.S. government says, will have a significant impact on business Time span in which an event affects travel. Carnival’s Holland America Line confirmed that the Westerdam with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members is expected to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday. According to Reuters, the ship, which was due to disembark in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday, had been rejected by four other countries for virus worries. A company spokesman said there were no suspected cases of the virus on board. Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which docked in Yokohama earlier this month, reported over 175 infections from COVID-19.

• PVH Corp.

PVH, + 3.75%,

The company, which markets the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said that 20% of its global sourcing comes from Greater China, which also made up 7% of its sales in 2019. Most of PVH’s own stores in China remain closed. The company nevertheless confirmed its guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.79 for the fourth quarter and at least $ 9.45 for the full year.

• Hasbro Inc.

HAS -2.32%

Due to the outbreak, offices and factories in third parties in China continue to be closed. The company said that around two thirds of its global sourcing comes from China. “The biggest unknown right now is how quickly manufacturing factories can ramp up their production ramp,” said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro CFO, to investors when Tuesday called for a profit. “Travel is limited, places are still closed.”

• Visa Inc.

V, + 1.69%

told investors that it was too early to say how the outbreak will affect the company. “If airplanes don’t fly in and out of China, hotels aren’t filled, which they don’t currently do, and if supply chains are affected, I suspect, there will be some impact. ”Said a Visa manager on Tuesday on an investor day. “It will only depend on how long it takes.”

How global events are affected:

• The Mobile World Congress, scheduled to start in Barcelona on February 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. A number of high profile companies, including Amazon.com Inc.

AMZ, + 0.00%,

Cisco Systems Inc.

CSCO, + 1.30%,

and Facebook Inc.

FB, + 1.79%,

among other things said they would not participate. John Hoffman, managing director of exhibition organizer GSMA, said in an email that the outbreak made it “impossible” to hold the event.

• Formula 1 postponed the Formula 1 Heineken 2020 Grand Prix in China, which was scheduled to take place on April 19, due to virus problems. “All parties will take the appropriate time to examine the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later this year should the situation improve,” the company said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Barbara Kollmeyer, Jon Swartz and Tonya Garcia

