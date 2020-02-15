New Zealand is free of corona viruses, but the tourism industry feels more than a little sick.

At this time of year, the paddocks in Shamarra Alpacas on the Banks Peninsular are usually littered with happy, smiling Chinese tourists petting and posing with the undeniably photogenic cattle before spending a lot of money in the gift shop.

This February, these Chinese visitors are largely absent, apart from the few who arrived before New Zealand closed its borders to mainland China to prevent the virus from spreading.

The New Zealand tourism industry is feeling the effects of the corona virus.

The farm has a 40 percent drop in customers, a pattern that is repeated in tourism companies across the county.

The virus, officially designated by the World Health Organization as Covid-19 (to avoid monikers like the Wu flu), has killed more than 1,500 people and made more than 60,000 ill, triggering a global health emergency.

Our government followed other countries by imposing travel restrictions that fell unfavorably around the Chinese New Year, the peak of our second largest international tourism market.

The industry supports the move for public health reasons and is deeply concerned about the many “unknowns” associated with this unprecedented move.

How long will the travel ban last, can they stick to employees in the meantime, will the fear of infections affect long-distance travel and how long will an economic recovery take?

Dart River jet boating is among the companies that have been hard hit by the decision to close New Zealand borders for most travelers from mainland China.

Tourism has already slowed due to factors such as Brexit, the U.S. trade war in China and the Australian bushfires.

The latter left us with smoke-filled skies, but it also meant that some international tourists who were planning a trip to both countries were put off by scary television pictures of angry firestorms and dropped off both destinations.

Shamarra Alpacas’ co-owner, Anya Wallkington, is relieved that her customer mix of different nationalities is helping to offset the decline in the Chinese language, but she is still closely monitoring corona virus developments.

“It all depends on how long it takes. If it extends into the next spring, it will be important to us.”

Pre-border closures Queenstown may have attracted Chinese visitors. Uncertainty about the length of travel restrictions is worrying the tourism sector.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s 14 companies annually accommodate one million visitors, about a quarter of whom are Chinese. This explains why managing director Quinton Hall is currently not a happy man.

“It’s really tough.”

The Rotorua operations Agrodome and Rainbow Springs, which traditionally attract many Chinese group tours, are pounding as well as the jet boat trips from Dart River Adventures in the south.

Coronavirus has killed over 1,500 people.

Then there is the bad weather.

Repeated cancellations have been enforced over the past year, causing at least a dozen major road closures on the west coast, costing the region approximately $ 140 million in potential revenue.

Due to the recent storm damage in Fiordland, Milford Sound remains for everyone except the tourists who can afford to fly in, and guided walks on the Hollyford Track have been stopped for the foreseeable future.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism employs up to 550 people in high season and Hall desperately tries to avoid layoffs.

“In some places we may not be able to help but we will do our best to keep people as long as possible as the market will recover and we want to be in the best shape possible if that is the case.” , “

Shamarra Alpacas will not welcome its usual quota of Chinese tourists, and owner Anya Wallkington hopes the border restrictions will be lifted in time to allow the Chinese to return later in the year during their school holidays.

In the high season, 3000 to 4000 people visit the manager of the Milford Sound and Tourism Export Council every day. Lynda Keene says that if such an iconic travel destination is put out of action, it will add to the loss of Chinese trade, and we have to do better job of weatherproofing important routes.

Bus convoys for a temporary repair on Milford Road are slated to start late this week, “but there is still a huge market for rental cars and private vehicles that cannot go to Milford.”

According to Keene, some of the companies she interviewed recorded more than 6,000 cancellations.

Some of them came from countries such as Singapore, Korea and Japan and were attributed to lack of access to Milford rather than the corona virus.

It assumes that smaller, newer operators without cash reserves will have problems, especially since it is unlikely that business interruption insurance will cover virus losses.

Ross Oxnam owns souvenir shops in Nelson and Christchurch, and says that pre-virus sales have already dropped 15 percent year over year.

The decline could be twice as big in 2020, and much more for larger outlets that rely heavily on Chinese tours for most of their income.

“Our ongoing relationship with China over the next 12 months is critical because of the ongoing sentiment about our borders being closed.”

Almost 14,000 people in China have contracted the virus.

Why is it important?

The number of international visitors rose to 3.9 million last year and the rapid growth fueled the mood against tourism in communities where the infrastructure could not be managed, but the economic importance of the sector is undeniable.

In the twelve months to the end of March 2019, tourism directly accounted for 5.8 percent of gross domestic product, and international visitors paid USD 1.8 billion to GST.

The industry directly employed 230,000 people and indirectly almost another 164,000, which corresponds to around 14 percent of the total workforce.

International tourism revenue of $ 17.2 billion represented just over 20 percent of exports compared to dairy products that earned $ 15.6 billion (18.5 percent of exports).

Chinese visitor numbers dropped about 10 percent last year, but still spent $ 1.6 billion, which is about 5.2 percent of total tourism revenue (nationally and internationally).

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank said the economic impact of the virus outbreak is very uncertain, and although this would likely slow growth, current forecasts predict that the impact on New Zealand will be short-lived. However, this could change if the outbreak continues.

Quinton Hall, general manager of Ngāi Tahu Tourism, says storm damage on the west coast and Fiordland combined with coronavirus to make summer difficult.

rescue plan

Stephen England-Hall, CEO of Tourism New Zealand (TNZ), has estimated that the decline in Chinese visitors could cost the industry $ 500 million over six months.

“Everyone feels it, no question.

There are signs that custom from other key markets may also be affected.

“I heard that there are some conferences and group bookings that have been canceled in the coming months because people just don’t want to travel or companies have decided that they don’t want to hire all of their employees to put a room together.”

England-Hall said that after past crises, a kind of travel anxiety has arisen and TNZ will work hard to counteract it.

In the short term, a campaign is underway to bring more Australians here for the fall vacation and winter skiing, and there is an internal Australian campaign to get residents to go on vacation at home to make up for the losses from bushfires.

In the longer term, TNZ will target Japan and the United States for next summer, and England-Hall says they are evaluating the potential for an “upswing” after Brexit as consumer and business confidence in the UK increases.

TNZ will use money earmarked for promotions in China and is also looking for contributions from airports, airlines, regional tourism authorities, and major tourism companies.

Chris Roberts, CEO of Aotearoa in the tourism industry, believes there is a strong argument for the government to replenish TNZ so the China budget remains intact and ready to encourage bookings there once the virus threat is over.

Around 50,000 Chinese visitors were expected to celebrate the Chinese New Year in New Zealand, but thanks to the corona virus, most did not.

And when the Chinese come back, Roberts says, we should be careful to welcome them with open arms.

“There are very few isolated cases of Chinese visitors who have been here when this problem occurred and who have encountered inappropriate comments, nothing great, but as an industry, we will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

100 percent pure and virus-free

Tourism has always been susceptible to external influences – think of outbreaks such as Sars and bird flu, flight disruptions caused by ash-spewing volcanoes in Indonesia and Iceland, the Gulf War, financial crises or the September 11 terrorist attacks in the USA.

Tourism advisor Stephen Hamilton says this “shock” feels different.

He believes that the recovery time will take longer due to the border closure and the fact that it is such a large market.

MARION VAN DIJK / see above

Ross Oxnam, owner of Kiwi Originals, says that despite having a large customer base from Europe and Australia, his two souvenir shops are also feeling the loss of Chinese visitors.

For the first time in several years, the total number of visitors could actually decrease in 2020.

“I can’t see how we can stimulate enough growth in other markets to repeat the decline from China.

On the other hand, our current lack of virus cases can help.

“We are 100 percent virus free and 100 percent pure.

“Even if we get a few cases here, the mortality rate appears to be low and we will probably get away with no deaths … New Zealand may look more like this in terms of relative positioning, a desirable target.”

Chinese visitors spent $ 1.6 billion on the year ending November (13.5 percent of all international visitor spending).

Operating a small travel agency for independent Asian travelers, Kate Deng says some Chinese visitors, including her own mother, have extended stays to avoid possible exposure to the virus at home or on the go.

“They think New Zealand is a safe place to stay. You can work online and learn online.”

With the Chinese airport hubs out of order and passengers avoiding the chaotic political situation in Hong Kong, there is great confidence in Singapore as a hub for European travelers who come here.

If Singapore significantly increased the infection rate, New Zealand could also suffer, says Robert.

“It is not a reflection of the situation here, it is what you (passengers) might encounter on the way here.”

Lessons from the corona virus

The sudden loss of Chinese tourists has inevitably caused criticism of TNZ for putting too many eggs in one basket.

England-Hall admits that this certainly underscores the need for a “diverse portfolio” that he believes is in the works.

“If you think that 60 percent of the visitors came from Australia 10 years ago, we are now in a place closer to 40 percent, China 15 percent and the United States 13 percent … we’re on the right way. “

There’s a lot of interest in tapping the Indian market, but it’s hard to do without direct flights and there’s nothing on the horizon, says England-Hall.

All the more reason to hope that the diseases that have kidnapped such a part of our Chinese visitors will soon be brought under control.

“The sooner we can trade and visit in both directions again, the better.”